A.J. Kaul set a new Blaine boys basketball record with 10 three-pointers made in a game to lead the Bengals to an 84-60 win over Cambridge-Isanti Dec. 18, surpassing the previous record of eight. Kaul finished with 30 points, with 19 added by Brandon Merrigan.
It was a clash of titans Dec. 18, as top-ranked Totino-Grace boys basketball fended off second-ranked DeLaSalle 61-58. Taison Chatman scored 18 points and Demarion Watson had 14 for the Eagles.
Spring Lake Park boys basketball sprinted to a 4-0 start as it pulled away for a 75-45 win over Andover in a matchup of undefeated teams Dec. 16. Payton Thomsen scored 22 points and Logan Kinsey collected 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Blaine girls basketball pulled off another second-half comeback as it topped Osseo 57-47 Dec. 16, moving to 7-0 on the season. Four Bengals reached double figures offensively, including Danielle Davis (16), Molly Garber (13), Allison Terry (11) and Jade Bryant (11).
Blaine boys hockey netted a pair of goals in each period to topple Champlin Park 6-3 Dec. 16. Landon Steffen and Finn Loftus both scored twice and Alex Urness and Luke Steffen added a goal apiece.
Spring Lake Park boys hockey swept a pair of games over the weekend against Coon Rapids, winning 5-4 Dec. 17 and 6-4 Dec. 18. Blake Lueck tallied a hat trick in both games and Dewey Bergdahl recorded a combined 76 saves.
A late power-play goal by Kaitlin Ronn gained Blaine girls hockey a 1-1 tie against Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 18. Goalie Hailey Hansen stopped 14 shots.
Blaine dance finished as the runner-up in jazz and in fifth place in kick, while Spring Lake Park earned third in kick and fourth in jazz at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships Dec. 18.
