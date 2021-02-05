Columbia Heights boys basketball used a late first-half run to break a tie and take a six-point edge into halftime, then fended off Fridley in the second half for a 61-49 road win Feb. 2, remaining undefeated at 4-0 on the season. Donnavin Hinsz scored 22 points and Hassan Kamara finished with 19 to lead the Hylanders. Fridley won its previous outing 63-45 over Holy Angels Jan. 29.
Spring Lake Park eased past Elk River 82-41 Jan. 28, then outlasted Maple Grove 53-52 in overtime Feb. 2 to run its winning streak to four. Kaleb Skelly scored 19 points and Trey Johnston scored 15 in the win over Maple Grove.
Blaine put up 50 first-half points before cruising down the stretch to a 76-57 win over Centennial Feb. 2, led by Aaron Kaul with 17 points and Maxwell Stepanek with 12.
Totino-Grace followed up a big 87-53 win over Blaine Jan. 28 by knocking off Class 4A powerhouse Park Center 87-81 Feb. 2 to improve to 5-1 on the season. Demarion Watson scored 21, Taison Chatman scored 17 and CJ O’Hara scored 16 to lead the Eagles.
Imdieke, Garber lead Bengal comeback
Blaine girls basketball rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit with a dominant second half to secure an 82-59 win over Totino-Grace Jan. 28, sparked by Lexi Imdieke with 21 points and Molly Garber with 19.
Spring Lake Park earned a 62-48 victory over Andover Jan. 30, led by Madi Ngene with 15 and Kylie Diaz with 14.
Fridley picked up a 63-23 win at Columbia Heights Feb. 2, led offensively by Brandi Washington with 11. Sakhia Howard Reynolds led the Hylanders with eight.
Bengals shut out A/C
Blaine girls hockey recorded a 2-0 shutout over Armstrong/Cooper Jan. 28 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Kaitlyn Ronn and Grace Bautch scored the Bengal goals and goalie Hailey Hansen turned away all 11 shots she faced in net.
Anoka/Spring Lake Park topped Armstrong/Cooper 4-1 Feb. 2 behind a pair of Ella Christoff goals. Katie Booth and Heather Sager also scored for the Stormcats.
Steffen tallies hat trick
Landon Steffen tallied a hat trick as Blaine boys hockey outskated Champlin Park 6-4 Jan. 30, improving to 3-2 on the season. Ben Wallraff, Ty Bunes and Noah Hitchcock scored as well for the Bengals.
Spring Lake Park netted its first win Jan. 29, clipping Anoka 3-2. Brock Larsen and Gavin Forga scored in the first period, with Blake Lueck providing the game-winner in the third.
Blaine wrestlers sweep
Blaine wrestling swept a tri at Maple Grove Jan. 30, defeating the host Crimson 60-15 and Tartan 55-27.
Panther swim and dive remains perfect
Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving rattled off its fourth win in a row to open the season by defeating Osseo 99-84 Jan. 28.
SLP top 3 at Forest Lake
Spring Lake Park dance earned second in jazz and third in kick at Forest Lake Jan. 28
Blaine women’s hockey grads leading top NCAA programs
Blaine alums were on both sides of the ice for two of the top three teams in NCAA women’s hockey during a weekend split between the No. 2 University of Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State Jan. 29-30. Emily Brown has helped anchor Minnesota’s defense, while Gabby Rosenthal and Ramsey Parent have helped the Buckeyes surge up the rankings, with Rosenthal picking up an assist on the game-clinching goal in the series finale against the Gophers.
Willis MIAC Athlete of the Week
Blaine graduate Nyjah Willis, a senior for Hamline women’s track and field, was named the MIAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. Willis won the weight throw competition in Hamline’s season opener at Bethel with a toss of 15.45 meters. Willis’ distance currently ranks fifth in all of NCAA Division III this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.