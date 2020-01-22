Blaine takes part in Hockey Day MN
Blaine boys hockey took part in one of the marquee games during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis Jan. 18. The Bengals fell 3-2 against Blake in the outing, a televised event celebrating the sport at all levels in Minnesota.
Blaine went on to win 7-6 in overtime against Totino-Grace Jan. 21, picking up two goals apiece from Zach Buzick, Carsen Richels and Cole Hansen.Luke Delzer scored four goals for the Eagles.
Panthers earn 2nd at True Team sections
Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving finished as the runner-up at the Section 5AA True Team meet Jan. 18. Kieran Ripken won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.07 seconds and the 100 free in 49.37 to lead the Panthers.
Fridley placed third in the Section 4A meet, led by Tyler Herder winning diving with a score of 366.65.
Blaine finished sixth in the Section 7AA meet. Alexander Totev won the 50 free in 22.23 and was the runner-up in the 100 free in 49.58, while also anchoring the Bengals’ first-place 200 free relay team led off by Reese Wilson, Jayce Dayton and Wyatt Brenny that finished in 1:32.02.
Hylanders take down Huskies
Columbia Heights boys basketball defeated St. Anthony Village 84-75 Jan. 21 to improve to 7-3, sparked by 28 points from Jordan Jones and 23 from Muja Burton.
Hansen saves 47
Goaltender Hailey Hansen turned in a dynamic performance Jan. 21, stopping 47 shots as Blaine girls hockey nearly upset No. 2 Andover. The Huskies, who held a 49-8 shot advantage, escaped with a 2-1 win in the third showdown of the season between the teams.
SLP hoops both notch 11th win
Spring Lake Park girls basketball ran away from Rogers 82-52 Jan. 14 to improve to 11-3 on the season, with Madi Ngene scoring 14 points to lead five players in double figures.
Spring Lake Park boys basketball edged Rogers 66-59 Jan. 14 to improve to 11-2 on the season. Gabe Myren scored 19 points and Blake Remme scored 17 to lead the Panthers offensively.
