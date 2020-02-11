Blaine girls basketball’s Kayla Bohr scored her 1,000th career point versus Maple Grove Feb. 6. The Bengals are now 17-5 on the season following a 63-53 win over Superior Feb. 8.
Bengal trio reach 100 wins
Blaine wrestling’s Cole Lafreniere, Chrystian Greseth-Clendening and Tyler Studer all reached their 100th career wins as the regular season drew to a close.
Panthers win top 10 showdown
Class 4A’s sixth-ranked Spring Lake Park boys basketball rattled off its sixth win in a row Feb. 6, topping Class 3A’s fourth-ranked Totino-Grace 87-71 to avenge a Dec. 20 defeat to the Eagles. Daydor Philips scored 26 points and Blake Remme scored 22 for the Panthers.
Bengals win in OT ... again
For the fifth time this season, Blaine boys hockey notched an overtime victory Feb. 11, clipping Rogers 3-2 to improve to 17-7 on the year.
Fridley, Columbia Heights square off
Fridley and Columbia Heights squared off in both boys and girls basketball Feb. 11.
The Fridley boys emerged with a narrow 69-67 win, led by Yoal Ruei with 32 points. Jordan Jones scored 31 for the Hylanders.
In the girls matchup, Fridley used strong defense to build an early lead en route to a 78-45 win.Five Tigers reached double figures in scoring, led by Cadence Hansen with 19 points. Lilah Bergan led Columbia Heights with 18.
Coming up
In gymnastics, Blaine will compete in the Section 7AAA Championships at Forest Lake Feb. 14.
In wrestling, Blaine will compete at the Section 7AAA Team Tournament at Andover Feb. 14. Totino-Grace will host the Section 5AA Team Tournament Feb. 15, with Fridley and Columbia Heights among the teams competing. Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village will wrestle in the Section 4AAA Team Tournament at Mounds View Feb. 14.
In boys hockey, Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace will play in the Section 5AA Tournament, with the quarterfinals scheduled for Feb. 20.
In boys swimming and diving, Blaine will compete in the Section 7AA Championships at Northdale Pool Feb. 20-22. Spring Lake Park will compete in the Section 5AA Championships in Minnetonka Feb. 20-22. Fridley and Columbia Heights will compete in the Section 4A Championships at St. Catherine University Feb. 19-21.
