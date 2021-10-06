Defense proved royalty for Blaine football on homecoming night Oct. 1, pitching a 10-0 shutout against Totino-Grace to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Bengals took the lead early, striking on a 14-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Kaul to Josh Reynolds less than four minutes into the action. It would prove to be all the scoring Blaine would need, but the Bengals added on a 34-yard field goal by Ryan Schweiger just before halftime to provide a two-possession cushion throughout the second half.
Jacob Lind posted 10 total tackles, Luke Studer was in on eight stops and Jordyn Greseth, Henry Morris and Jadyn Grant had seven tackles apiece. Clayton Huber provided a pair of sacks and Gavan Ecker and Grant each had one sack, Jack Johnson forced a fumble and Morris had a fumble recovery.
Also in area football Oct. 1:
Spring Lake Park football dominated a clash of top-10 ranked Class 5A foes, rolling to a 35-7 win at Mahtomedi. Fifth-ranked Mahtomedi had no answer for the 10th-ranked Panthers’ rushing attack, as Spring Lake Park amassed 335 yards and all five of their scores on the ground. Nate Litke ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns, Brayden Talso ran for 117 yards, Nick Ojile had two touchdowns and Brayden Comer added a score. Defensively, Litke picked up 13 tackles, Kyree Shaw had 12 stops, Travon McMiller intercepted a pass and Ojile, Caden Carsen and Seth Johnson each recorded a sack.
Mound-Westonka rallied in the fourth quarter to top Fridley football 28-21. Mj Newton threw a pair of touchdown passes to Devin Williams and Zachary Gotsch ran for a score.
Pine City defeated Columbia Heights football 22-6. Matt Rockwell found Donnavin Hinsz on a touchdown pass for the Hylanders’ score.
Santiago speeds to 3rd
River Santiago claimed third overall in 16:29.24 to lead Blaine boys cross-country to a third-place finish out of 22 teams at the Osseo Invitational Sept. 30. Packed closely together after for the Bengals were Tyler Jacobson in 20th in 17:44.2, Josh Fike in 24th in 17:52.68 and Tyler Bargman in 26th in 17:52.99. Ty Brouwer led Spring Lake Park boys cross-country in 29th in 17:56.33.
In the girls race, Kaitlyn Finnegan earned third place in 19:47.62 to lead Spring Lake Park and Shalom Sulungaine took 11th in 20:16.9 to pace Blaine.
Blaine, SLP tennis cruise
Blaine girls tennis powered past Princeton 6-1 in the first round of the Section 7AA team tournament Oct. 5. Winners for the Bengals included Molly Garber (6-1, 6-0), Anna Carlson (6-1, 6-2) and Shelby Sandberg (6-4, 6-1) in singles, and the doubles teams of Evelyn Scheibe/Emma Miller (6-2, 6-7, 1-0), Grace Halseth/Natalie Pratt (6-4, 6-4) and Clare Merck/Adelyn Baker (7-6, 7-6).
Spring Lake Park girls tennis dominated Irondale 6-1 to open up Section 4AA team action Oct. 5. Winning for the Panthers were Katerina Siskova (6-2, 6-1), Lynn Nguyen (6-3, 6-1) and Brooke Goerish (7-6 [1], 6-3) in singles, and the doubles teams of Carissa Roell/Genevive Nusbaum (6-4, 7-5), Devin Nordin/Taylor Hinkle (6-4, 6-4) and Betiel Teklemariam/Angelina Pho (6-2, 6-1).
Bohlman, Dalu lift Bengals
Blaine boys soccer secured a 2-1 win over Spring Lake Park Sept. 30 as the regular season nears a close. Ryan Bohlman and Tura Dalu scored for the Bengals and Maid Medic scored for the Panthers.
Blaine girls roll on
Blaine girls soccer won its ninth match in a row Sept. 30, shutting out Spring Lake Park 3-0. The Bengals are 10-3-1 through Oct. 4.
Totino-Grace girls soccer played Class AAA’s fifth-ranked Maple Grove to a scoreless draw Sept. 30, moving to 6-4-2 on the year.
Hylander volleyball sweeps
Columbia Heights volleyball powered to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-11 win at Cristo Rey Jesuit Sept. 30.
