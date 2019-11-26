Blaine graduate Laura Snyder, a junior on the Northern State University volleyball team, was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Year at the end of the regular season.
As of mid-November, Snyder ranked eighth in the NSIC in attack percentage (.331) and kills per set (4.08), leading Northern State this season with 385 total kills, averaging 4.14 per set with a .354 attack percentage. She also sits in the top-20 nationally in season kills and points per set.
Snyder recorded the 1,000th kill of her career this season and is now a three-time All-NSIC First Team recipient, two years after winning the 2017 NSIC Freshman of the Year Award.
Northern State was ranked No. 8 in the most recent AVCA Division II poll with a 24-5 record and will open play in the NCAA Central Regional Dec. 5 against St. Cloud State.
Women’s volleyball
Totino-Grace graduate Brooke Schermann, a senior outside hitter at St. Scholastica, was named to the UMAC Volleyball All-Conference First Team.
Legacy Christian graduate Talana Rudzitis, a sophomore at Crown College, earned Crown’s 2019 UMAC Volleyball Sportsmanship Award.
Girls basketball
Blaine broke away midway through the first half and ended its season opener with an 82-50 rout over Duluth East in a battle of Section 7AAAA teams Nov. 23. Madison Hoehne and Anna Garfield each scored 19 points, Allison Terry scored 13 and Kayla Bohr and Jade Bryant each scored eight.
Girls hockey
Blaine opened the season 2-0, defeating St. Paul United 5-1 and Rogers 2-0.
Anoka/Spring Lake Park started 4-3 and Totino-Grace started 0-5.
Top-ranked Andover defeated fourth-ranked Minnetonka 3-1 Nov. 23 to improve to 5-0 to open the season.
Boys hockey
Spring Lake Park won 3-2 in overtime at Rochester John Marshall in its season opener Nov. 23, with goals by Ben Wackman, Ray Mack and Wyatt Noble.
Men’s soccer
Andover graduate Derrick Aminga, a senior at Northwestern College, and Anoka graduate Blake Perry, a sophomore at Wisconsin-Superior, were named to the UMAC All-Conference First Team.
Andover graduate Armin Bobaric, a senior at St. Scholastica, was named to the UMAC All-Conference Second Team.
Anoka graduate Blake Doyea, a junior at Wisconsin-Superior, was named UMAC All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Women’s soccer
Coon Rapids graduate Alli Miskowiec, a senior at Southwest Minnesota State, was named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team.
Anoka graduate Maddie Perry, a junior at Bethany Lutheran, was named to the UMAC All-Conference First Team.
Coon Rapids graduate Emily Kos, a senior at Bemidji State, was named to the NSIC All-Conference Second Team.
Legacy Christian graduate Sophie Kendall, a junior at Bethel, was named All-MIAC Honorable Mention.
Andover graduate Natalie Rudrud, a sophomore at Upper Iowa, was named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week. Rudrud totaled nine saves to secure her fourth shutout of the season and faced a pair of corner kicks in a 1-0 overtime win at Winona State.
