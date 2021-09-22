For the second time in the season’s opening three weeks, Blaine football pulled off a last-second comeback. The most recent, coming Sept. 17 at home, was even more dramatic.
Trailing 25-3 after three quarters, the Bengals put up 23 points in the fourth quarter, including 16 in the final 2:10, to stun visiting Champlin Park 26-25.
“We have tough kids that put a ton of time in this sport and care for each other,” Blaine head coach Michael Law said. “They refuse to quit and continue to play with a sellout effort regardless of how the game is going.
“We have a very tight team that has played together for a long time. They care about each other and all want to do their part to make sure this season is successful. We have not played good football during most of the season, but have been able to make key plays in crucial situations. … The team struggles to play good football early in the game. We are still a young team that is working on playing better football. In the fourth quarter, the energy and focus from our team increased. They were persistent and played until the very end.”
Blaine took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Kendall Stadden, but the Rebels responded with a big second quarter to gain an 18-3 lead heading into halftime.
Champlin Park added a touchdown in the third quarter, before the Bengals answered with their furious fourth.
A.J. Kaul hit Donovan Torgerson on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 10:36 to go, cutting the gap to 25-10.
Then, with just 2:10 remaining, a 1-yard Kaul keeper and another Stadden extra point narrowed the margin to 25-17.
Blaine forced a safety with 1:45 to close within 25-19 and get the ball back, proceeding to drive down the field and score on a 13-yard strike from Kaul to Preston Meyers with 20 seconds to play. Stadden provided the extra point, her second decisive late kick of the season.
Kaul finished with 210 yards passing, 81 of which went to Jordan Reynolds on four receptions. Jackson Braun was in on 17 tackles and intercepted a pass to power the Blaine defense, with Luke Heideman and Henry Morris also picking off passes. Isaac Moin added a forced fumble and Clayton Huber recorded a sack.
Also in area football Sept. 17:
M.J. Newton ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns as Fridley football won 34-12 over rival St. Anthony Village, improving to 2-1.
Spring Lake Park football fell 14-7 against Chanhassen.
Columbia Heights football fell 14-12 at Spectrum. Jonathon Hackett scored both of the Hylanders’ touchdowns.
Totino-Grace football fell 41-7 at Centennial.
Bengals finish as runner-up at Maroon and Gold
Blaine girls swimming and diving finished as the runner-up in the Maroon Division at the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Sept. 18. Allison Schrank won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.67 seconds and anchored the winning 400 free relay team led off by Addison Stadden, Gabby Busch and Kalli Stark that won in 3:42.86.
Bengal volleyball takes 5 of 6 at Hopkins
Blaine volleyball took five of six matches to earn third place at the Hopkins Royals Invitational Sept. 18, earning wins over St. Louis Park, Minneapolis Southwest, Buffalo, Hopkins and Maple Grove. The Bengals are 9-3 through Sept. 21.
Bengal tennis sweeps CR
Blaine girls tennis rolled to a 7-0 win over Coon Rapids Sept. 17, not dropping a single set across all seven matches. Singles winners were Molly Garber (6-1, 6-2), Grace Troy (6-1, 6-1), Anna Carlson (6-1, 6-4) and Shelby Sandberg (6-3, 6-0). Doubles winners were the teams of Evelyn Scheibe/Grace Halseth (7-5, 6-2), Natalie Pratt/Clare Merck (6-2, 6-0) and Riley Rosar/Adelyn Baker (6-1, 6-2).
Blaine girls soccer rolls on
Blaine girls soccer topped Anoka 5-3 Sept. 18 and Osseo 2-0 Sept. 21 to run its winning streak to five. Sydney Sutherland notched her first career goal with the Bengals in the win over Osseo.
SLP boys soccer shuts out Elk River
Abdul Akinola picked up a goal and assisted on the Panthers’ two others as Spring Lake Park boys soccer shut out Elk River 3-0 Sept. 15.
Jacobson, Huver pace Blaine CC
Tyler Jacobson earned 11th overall in the boys race in 18:27.65 and Kelsey Huver earned 12th in the girls race in 21:48.12 to lead Blaine boys and girls cross-country at the Hutchinson Invitational Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.