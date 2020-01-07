Blaine honors 2000 champs, topples Crimson
Blaine boys hockey celebrated the 20-year anniversary of its 2000 state championship team prior to its game against Maple Grove Jan. 2. The Bengals defeated the Crimson 4-1 in the contest, a rematch of last year’s Section 5AA finals in which Blaine won 2-1.
Panther hoops sweep
It was a Panther sweep Jan. 7, as Spring Lake Park boys basketball defeated Coon Rapids 81-49 at home on the strength of a 25-point night by Kaleb Skelly, while Spring Lake Park girls basketball won 76-41 at Coon Rapids, getting 13 points apiece from Taryn Richard and Macy Smith.
Blaine goes 3-3 at The Clash
Blaine wrestling was one of 32 teams to take part in The Clash National Duals in Rochester Jan. 3-4, splitting its six matches.
Bengals double up Cougars
Blaine girls hockey struck for three goals in both the first and second periods to defeat Centennial 6-3 Jan. 4 and improve to 11-4 on the season, picking up two goals from Kaitlyn Ronn and a goal and three assists from Brityn Fussy.
Chatman, TG beat buzzer
Totino-Grace boys basketball knocked off Wayzata at the buzzer 65-62 Jan. 4, as Taison Chatman drained a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.
More than a game
The boys hockey matchup between Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park Jan. 4 took on a deeper meaning in a ‘Stick it to Cancer’ game, as both sides raised money for Children’s Minnesota’s Cancer Kids Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.