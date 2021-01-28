Blaine boys hockey withstood a three-goal third period rally to top visiting Anoka 4-3 in overtime Jan. 22. Dane Anderson buried the game-winner for the Bengals off of assists by Noah Hitchcock and Matt McIntyre as they improved to 2-1 on the season. Blake Sutherland, Landon Steffen and McIntyre also scored for Blaine, with Ryan Wallin the winner in net.
Bengals improve to 3-1
Blaine girls hockey came away with a 3-2 victory over Anoka/Spring Lake Park Jan. 26 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Shelby Sandberg, Grace Bautch and Brielle Fussy scored goals for the Bengals, with Mary Fetter and MaKenna Beaver scoring for the Stormcats. Hailey Hansen recorded 24 saves for the win in net.
Hylanders win first 2
Columbia Heights boys basketball opened the season with back-to-back victories, defeating Holy Angels 77-56 Jan. 22 and Brooklyn Center 93-52 Jan. 25. Muja Burton scored a team-high 26 in the win over Brooklyn Center.
Blaine boys basketball has opened the season 2-2, including a 66-64 win over Anoka Jan. 20 and a 63-44 win over Centennial Jan. 22.
Totino-Grace boys basketball is off to a 3-1 start, most recently taking down Osseo 76-53 Jan. 25.
SLP rallies past TG
Spring Lake Park girls basketball overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to rally past Totino-Grace 55-52 Jan. 25, improving to 2-1 to start the season. Madi Ngene led the Panthers with 22 points and Leah Dengerud led the Eagles with 17.
Blaine girls basketball evened its record at 2-2 with a 75-58 victory over Robbinsdale Armstrong Jan. 25, breaking open what was a five-point game at halftime. Lexi Imdieke led the Bengals offensively with 22 points.
Panthers begin 3-0
Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving toppled Andover 98-83 Jan. 21 to continue its perfect start at 3-0.
Blaine wrestlers top Osseo
Blaine split a pair of matches in a home tri Jan. 21, including a 42-39 win over Osseo.
