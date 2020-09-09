The undefeated starts continued for both the Blaine boys and Blaine girls soccer teams Sept. 8. The Bengal boys shut out Elk River 1-0, the deciding goal a late first-half strike by Roman Podolyanchuk, to move to 3-0 on the season. The Bengal girls improved to 2-0-1 by defeating Elk River 2-1, picking up goals from Kendall Stadden and Jordan Pascarella.
Totino-Grace girls soccer also moved to 2-0-1 on the season Sept. 8 with a 1-1 tie at Anoka.
Blaine cross-country opened its season Aug. 28 with a tri meet against Champlin Park and Centennial. The Bengal boys finished with a trio of runners in the top five, including River Santiago as the runner-up in 17:32, Josh Fike in third place (18:02) and Ben Lewis in fifth place (18:07). In the girls race, Shalom Sulungaine earned third in 21:48 and Jordyn Lang earned sixth in 22:02 to pace the Bengals.
Blaine tennis swept all four singles matches on its way to a 6-1 victory over Totino-Grace Sept. 2. Molly Garber (6-4, 6-2), Grace Troy (5-7, 6-4, 7-5), Brooke Freeland (6-7[5], 6-2, 6-2) and Jillian Saulsbury (6-0, 6-4) won in singles action for the Bengals, with doubles victories added by Grace Halseth and Allison Terry (6-0, 6-4) and Clare Merck and Kierstin Sticha (6-4, 6-4). Winning for the Eagles were Olivia Baldwin and Hannah Gray (6-4, 6-2).
Spring Lake Park girls tennis clipped Armstrong 4-3 Sept. 3 on the strength of a doubles sweep, receiving wins from Olivia Busack and Alexa Nielsen (6-4, 7-5), Carissa Roell and Genevieve Nusbaum (7-6[3], 6-2) and Taylor Hinkle and Kari Jackson (5-7, 6-4, 6-1). Zoe Nelson earned the decisive singles victory for the Panthers 6-4, 7-6[7].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.