Blaine girls soccer struck three times in the final 20 minutes to take down host Coon Rapids 3-2 Sept. 14. Trailing 1-0 midway through the second half, Ellie Nhean put the Bengals on the board to tie the score, then Kendall Stadden delivered a go-ahead goal. Jordan Pascarella buried what proved to be a key breakaway opportunity with five minutes remaining to put Blaine ahead 3-1, allowing the Bengals to withstand a late Cardinal goal.
Bengal swimmers dominate
Blaine girls swimming and diving recorded a 96-82 win over Coon Rapids Sept. 14. Event-winners for the Bengals were the 200-yard medley relay team of Lacie Stark, Maria Clarke, Maddie Schrank and Addison Stadden (1:56.55); Kalli Stark in the 200 free (2:10.05); Allison Schrank in the 200 IM (2:14.13); Gabby Busch in the 100 butterfly (1:04.33); Stadden in the 100 free (55.73); the 200 free relay team of Allison Schrank, Megan Thomson, Clarke and Hanna Ryan (1:43.63); Sophia Leo in the 100 backstroke (1:01.93); Maddie Schrank in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.43); and the 400 free relay team of Ryan, Thomson, Kalli Stark and Allison Schrank (3:48.12).
Mortenson sets up 1,000th
Spring Lake Park volleyball’s senior setter Maya Mortenson recorded her 1,000th career assist in a five-set match against White Bear Lake Sept. 14.
Lindgren, Anderson place top 4 at Anoka
Totino-Grace boys cross-country’s Matthew Lindgren earned third place in 16:40.93 and Spring Lake Park’s Zachary Anderson earned fourth in 16:44.22 at Anoka’s Steve Hoag Invitational Sept. 9. Kaitlyn Finnegan led the Spring Lake Park girls, earning eighth in 20:02.3.
Doubles sweep powers Bengals
Blaine girls tennis swept doubles play to clip Princeton 4-3 Sept. 13. Doubles winners were the teams of Emma Miller and Evelyn Scheibe (6-1, 6-1), Natalie Pratt and Clare Merck (6-1, 6-1) and Adelyn Baker and Riley Rosar (6-3, 6-2). Shelby Sandberg picked up a 6-3, 6-2 singles win to help lift the Bengals to the win.
Bengals top TG
Blaine boys soccer edged Totino-Grace 2-1 Sept. 9, picking up goals from Jack Moore and Gerson Caballero.
