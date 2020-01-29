Blaine boys Alpine and Blaine girls Alpine both finished as runner-up in an NWSC race at Wild Mountain Jan. 23. The Bengals boys were paced by top 20 finishes from Dylan Kolb, Quinn Snyder, Frank Long and Chase VanGuilder. Anika Snyder earned 10th and Kendra Entsminger earned 11th for the Bengal girls.
Endurance pays off
A combined six overtime periods were required, but by the end Fridley boys basketball had a pair of victories. The Tigers first outlasted St. Croix Lutheran 93-82 in four overtimes Jan. 23, then edged Cristo Rey Jesuit 87-83 in two overtimes Jan. 25. Micah Niewald scored 25 points, Isaac Burns scored 24 and Christian Crockett scored 20 against St. Croix Lutheran, and Burns scored another 25 against Cristo Rey Jesuit.
Blaine earns 2nd at home invite
Blaine dance finished as the runner-up in both kick and jazz out of nine teams at its home Blaine Invitational Jan. 25.
Willis named Athlete of the Week
Blaine graduate Nyjah Willis, a junior at Hamline, was named MIAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. Willis recorded a distance of 16.65 meters in the weight throw at the CSB/SJU Alumni Meet. Willis’ distance is the best by a MIAC competitor this season and ranks No. 14 in Division III.
Bengals rally for OT win
Blaine girls basketball overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to take down Champlin Park 64-59 in overtime Jan. 24. Kayla Bohr scored 26 points, Madison Hoehne scored 13, Anna Garfield scored 11 and Lexi Imdieke added 6 to lead the Bengals.
Lafreniere, Atchison earn Ruckus titles
Cole Lafreniere was the individual champ at 152 and Isaac Atchison won the title at 195 to lead Blaine wrestling to fourth place out of 19 teams at the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 25.
Panthers rout No. 6 Armstrong
Spring Lake Park boys basketball picked apart sixth-ranked Robbinsdale Armstrong 87-69 Jan. 24. Gabe Myren was the top scorer with 25 points.
Class of 2020 inducted
Anoka-Ramsey Community College inducted its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during a ceremony Jan. 24: Jennifer Lea Dittfach, 1992-1993, women’s basketball; Dan Mielke, 1987-1996, head coach women’s basketball; Earl Thompson, 1980-1981, football; and the 1980 state championship volleyball team.
