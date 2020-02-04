The Blaine boys Alpine ski team used a strong, balanced effort to tie for second place for the season in the Northwest Suburban Conference, as six individuals earned all-conference honors by finishing in the top 23 overall. Dylan Kolb led the way in eighth place, followed by Frank Long in 14th, Quinn Snyder in 15th, Nate Killian in 17th, Lukas Vanwechel in 21st and Chase VanGuilder in 22nd.
Blaine girls Alpine finished tied for third for the season in the NWSC. Earning All-NWSC honors were Kendra Entsminger in 12th and Anika Snyder in 14th.
Triple thriller
Blaine girls basketball avenged a last-minute defeat at the start of the month with a thrilling three-overtime victory to close it, outlasting Centennial 92-86 Jan. 31. Anna Garfield led a balanced offensive attack with 24 points, with 17 apiece from Madison Hoehne and Lexi Imdieke and 15 each from Allison Terry and Kayla Bohr. The Bengals followed with a 65-61 win over Rogers Feb. 3, led by Bohr with 25 points, to improve to 16-4 on the season.
Girls hockey playoffs begin
Blaine girls hockey earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament and a bye into the semifinals Feb. 11, where the Bengals will take on the winner of the Feb. 8 quarterfinals between No. 3 Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and No. 6 Anoka/Spring Lake Park. On the top half of the bracket is No. 1 Maple Grove, No. 4 Rogers and No. 5 Centennial. The championship game is Feb. 14, with all games in the tournament at Roseville Ice Arena.
Seventh-seeded Totino-Grace was scheduled to open the Class 5A Tournament at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Feb. 5. The winner advances to the semifinals Feb. 7 against No. 3 Orono or No. 6 Holy Angels. The championship game is Feb. 12, with all games at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Streak hits 5
Fridley boys basketball defeated Brooklyn Center 83-73 Jan. 31 for its fifth win in a row, led by Yoal Ruei with 26 points and Isaac Burns with 23.
Hansen, Yancy lead Fridley
Fridley girls basketball edged Columbia Heights 63-56 in Tri-Metro action Jan. 29. Cadence Hansen scored 16 and Ah’Janay Yancy scored 14 for Fridley, while Lilah Bergan had 18 for Columbia Heights.
SLP wins battle of NWSC leaders
In a showdown between two of the top three teams in the Northwest Suburban West, Spring Lake Park girls basketball defeated Elk River 72-64 Feb. 3 to improve to 14-6, led by Madi Ngene with 18 points and Joelle Talso with 16.
Panthers hit triple digits
Spring Lake Park boys basketball continued to sizzle offensively, overwhelming Elk River 106-74 Feb. 3 for its second win over the Elks in less than a week. Blake Remme recorded 23 points and Kaleb Skelly scored 20 as 11 Panthers found the scoring column.
Goal No. 1
Spring Lake Park’s Austen Long scored his first collegiate goal for American International College Jan. 31, putting AIC ahead with 3:15 remaining in a 4-3 win over Mercyhurst.
