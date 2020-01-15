Stormcats crush O/PC
Ella Christoff tallied a hat trick and Maddie Mashuga netted a pair of goals as Anoka/Spring Lake Park girls hockey cruised to an 8-1 home win over Osseo/Park Center Jan. 14 to even its record at 10-10 on the season.
Jones leads Hylanders past St. Croix Lutheran
Columbia Heights boys basketball followed a near two-week layoff with a 61-54 victory over St. Croix Lutheran Jan. 10 to improve to 6-3 on the season. Jordan Jones scored 25 points and Muja Burton and Elijah Williams each scored 12.
Tigers roll on North Shore
Fridley boys basketball won a high-scoring 96-84 meeting over Duluth Denfeld at the Lake Superior Classic Jan. 11. Yoal Ruei scored 21 and Isaac Burns scored 19 for the Tigers.
Bengals earn 2nd at Mustang Duals, rout CP
Blaine wrestling finished as the runner-up at the Mounds View Mustang Duals Jan. 11, going 3-1 as it finished second to Owatonna. The night before the Bengals rolled past Champlin Park 59-9.
Eagles earn draw against No. 3 Andover
Totino-Grace boys hockey skated to a 3-3 tie against third-ranked Andover Jan. 9. Goalie Wes Johnson recorded 48 saves to keep the high-powered Huskies in check. Oliver Moore, Connor Smith and Kyle Heffron scored for the Eagles.
