Led by five all-conference individuals, the Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony girls earned fourth place at the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic Skiing Championships at Theodore Wirth Park Jan. 29.
Autumn VanDenTop led the team with an 11th-place finish in an overall pursuit time of 33:48, followed shortly after by Samantha Solboe in 14th in 34:09. Joining them in the top 36 to secure All-NWSC honors were Claire VanDenTop (34:37), Kirsten King (35:44) and Kaitlyn Finnegan (36:40).
The Blaine girls finished in eighth place at the meet, led by a pair of All-NWSC skiers in Kelsey Huver in 31st in 36:09 and Janessa Bennett in 32nd in 36:13.
In the boys competition, Blaine finished in fifth place, paced by Ben Lewis taking seventh overall in 27:56, Gavin Kane taking 17th in 28:56 and Nathan Smith taking 21st in 29:23 to all earn all-conference.
The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony boys finished in ninth place, led by a 19th-place finish by Milo Keyes in 29:16.
Both teams were scheduled to race in the Section 5 meet back at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 5. The state meet is at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 13.
