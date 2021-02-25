Led by a sixth-place individual finish by Claire VanDenTop in 23:10, the Spring Lake Park girls Nordic ski team earned third place in the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 23.
Tatum Leibke and Autumn VanDenTop finished back-to-back in 24:12 to earn 17th and 18th, respectively, with finishes in the top 31 added by Kirsten King (24:52), Kaitlyn Finnegan (25:04), Signe Johnson (25:06) and Samantha Solboe (25:21).
The Blaine girls earned seventh as a team at the meet. Natalie Bennett led the Bengals in 30th in 25:08, followed closely by Emma Miller (25:37) and Kelsey Huver (25:44).
Lewis finishes as boys runner-up
Blaine sophomore Ben Lewis finished as the boys individual runner-up during the first day of the NWSC Championships at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 22, covering the course with a pursuit time of 19:27.
Cameron Horst followed in 24th for the Bengals in 21:27, with Isaac Sorvari earning 32nd in 21:50 and Tyler Jacobson earning 33rd in 21:54.
The Spring Lake Park boys finished in 11th as a team, led by Collin Lief in 37th in 22:06.
