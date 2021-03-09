They weren’t typical conditions. It wasn’t a typical race. The wait after the finish line? Also atypical for Nordic skiing.
What was familiar was seeing Blaine sophomore Ben Lewis quickly navigating the snow.
And when all was over and tabulated March 3, it was Lewis standing alone atop the Section 5 Boys Nordic Skiing Championships leaderboard at Theodore Wirth Park, claiming the individual section title in 17:33.1.
“I was very happy with my section result,” Lewis said. “The conditions were tough and slowing quickly, but our coaches were able to adapt to the changes. I was thankful to hang onto the lead. I went into the race with winning in mind — this had been a goal of mine the whole season — but I knew it would not be easy. The top group is all very close and all it takes is one off day or someone else to have a very good day to change the results.”
Section races are usually held in pursuit form, with the morning race setting times for a staggered closing chase. But with Covid protocols altering how many competitors could be on the course at once this season, there was little gauging how other competitors were doing, instead leaving skiers to ski their own race and hope their times stood up. Lewis posted the best classic time by just over three seconds in the first half, then pulled away with a dominant closing kick, winning by a combined total of 23.7 seconds.
“Without it being a pursuit race, it wasn’t entirely easy to see where he stood, but based on how he skied this winter we had a pretty good idea that he skied the way he needed to in order to hang onto the win,” Blaine head coach Andy Schwen said. “The conditions in the classic portion of the race weren’t ideal as far as the snow conditions, but Ben has that ability to make the best of the situation he’s in and to not let circumstances outside his control get him down. He pushed hard and set himself up for a strong second half of his race in the freestyle portion of the day.”
“After I crossed the line I was still nervous because I had to wait 30-plus minutes to know if my all was enough,” Lewis said. “I’m thankful we had a season, but not having pursuit racing was a major part missing from this year.
“This year going to state I am more mentally and physically prepared than ever before. Last year did not go as planned, but I am excited to give it another go! I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates for making this crazy year an enjoyable one! I am thankful for all of the training we’ve all put in and am happy to see it showing in the results.”
The Blaine boys finished in fourth place as a team in the meet. Tyler Jacobson earned 18th in 19:34.3, Isaac Sorvari earned 25th in 19:49.4 and Cameron Horst earned 35th in 20:21.0.
Lewis returns to compete at state at Giants Ridge in Biwabik March 12.
“Ben has put in the time over the summer and in the offseason to work on his ski technique and training,” Schwen said. “He is one of those kids that really understands that if you want to be successful, you really have to work for it — it won’t happen accidentally or as a coincidence on race day. He has a positive, competitive attitude and the group of boys on the team that he trained with really came together as a ski group this year and pushed each other.
“We had to do a lot of things differently this year as a team and all our kids really took ownership of their experience and worked hard this winter. I’m always really happy to see kids like Ben succeed. He’s humble, hard-working and a team player. It’ll be a lot of fun to see his skiing develop over the next couple of years.”
Bennett leads Blaine girls
Natalie Bennett led the way for the Blaine girls, finishing 13th overall in 26:28.3. Also scoring for the Bengals, who earned seventh as a team, were Kelsey Huver (28:22.7), Emma Miller (28:52.4) and Adriana Potts (29:22.8).
VanDenTop paces Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony
A balanced lineup led the Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony girls to a fifth-place finish. Claire VanDenTop led the way in 16th place in 26:46.4, followed closely by Autumn VanDenTop (26:50.2), Samantha Solboe (27:39.9), Kirsten King (27:43.8), Kaitlyn Finnegan (27:49.7) and Tatum Leibke (28:09.1).
The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony boys earned ninth place, led by Collin Lief in 31st in 20:02.7 and Milo Keyes in 41st in 20:37.0.
