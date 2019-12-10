Blaine and Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village both will look to fill the holes left by graduated state qualifiers from last year’s rosters as they get set to open the Nordic ski season.
The Blaine boys are coming off of a sixth-place finish in the Northwest Suburban Conference a year ago, with Nathan Smith the top returner after a 35th-place individual finish.
The Blaine girls earned seventh in the NWSC, with Kelsey Huver the top returner after finishing 43rd.
The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony boys earned seventh place and the girls finished eighth in the NWSC.
The Blaine girls graduated a pair of state qualifiers in Sarah Olson and Stephanie Lewis, while the Bengal boys graduated Nicholas Jacobson.
The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony boys graduated Joe Lynch.
