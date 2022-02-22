By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
A dominant winter season concluded with medalist honors and a top-five finish for Blaine junior Ben Lewis, earning fifth overall in the State Boys Nordic Ski Championships in Biwabik Feb. 16-17.
“I was so happy for him to be a medalist,” Blaine head coach Andy Schwen said. “I know he really wanted to be there this year and I was so glad to see that it came together for him on race day.”
Lewis opened state with a time of 14:51.01 in the classic, closing the first day of competition in sixth place. Lewis climbed up a spot in the freestyle on the final day, finishing with a fifth-place pursuit total of 28:59.7.
“The state meet went very good for me, and we had no problems with skis so I was given my best shot to show what I can do,” Lewis said. “While I did want to be top 5, my main goal was to be satisfied with my result after the race. You never know where people will fall into place any given race.
“It felt really good and I was very happy to race how I knew I was capable of racing. Thanks to all my coaches and teammates who have helped get me to the level I’m at today, and give me the motivation to keep improving.”
Lewis finished just outside medalist honors in 11th place a year ago, before moving up six spots this season.
“Ben skied consistently well all through the season,” Schwen said. “At the state meet, conditions were tough out of the start and snow was pretty slow. Ben fought through it and set himself up for a start time the next day just 17 seconds behind the leader. I think that is a great place to be at mentally for the next race knowing that he is right there in it.”
Lewis’ season also included a repeat Northwest Suburban Conference individual championship and section title, with one more high school season to go in the mix among the state’s best.
“There was a group of junior boys at state this year that I think will make a fun race to watch next year,” Schwen said. “It’s a year away, but I’m sure all those boys, Ben included, have the individual winner spot as their goal as they go into their summer and fall training.
“Ben is a hard worker. He will go above and beyond what is asked of him. He does long ski days, he skis hard intervals and has a great attitude when it comes to race performances. He’s a humble guy and just lets his performance speak for itself.”
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony
The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony boys had three individuals compete at state. The relay team of Collin Lief and Milo Keyes earned 13th place in 16:07.89, and Philip Kram earned 79th individually in the pursuit in 33:56.0.
