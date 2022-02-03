There was little drama at the finish line in the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic Ski Championships boys race.

Blaine’s Ben Lewis saw to that.

Finishing more than a minute ahead of the nearest competitor, Lewis put together a winning pursuit time of 26:47.9 at Hyland Park in Bloomington Jan. 31.

Blaine earned eighth as a team, with Tyler Jacobson next across the line in 30th, followed by Ian Miller (37th) and Talan Spaniol (49th).

Spring Lake Park earned 10th as a team, led by Phillip Kram (12th), Collin Lief (21st) and Reilly Kopp (48th).

The Spring Lake Park girls earned fourth place as a team, led in the pursuit by Kirsten King (ninth), Tatum Leibke (14th), Lauren Swanson (21st), Samantha Solboe (24th) and Julia Zalewski (33rd).

Blaine earned ninth, led by Kelsey Huver (17th), Adriana Potts (41st), Francesca Kratochvill (52nd) and Kendra Pender (53rd).

The race had a new element this year, featuring a team relay as a scored event. The section meet is Feb. 9 and state competition is Feb. 16-17.

