The Blaine girls and boys hockey teams both secured key victories ahead of their respective upcoming Section 5AA tournaments.
The Bengal girls shut out Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1-0 Jan. 28, with Kayla Blesi providing the game-winner in the third period. Goalie Hailey Hansen stopped all 21 shots she faced for the shutout in net as the Bengals improved to 14-8 with three regular season games remaining. The win puts Blaine in a strong position for the section’s No. 2 seed, with the 5AA tournament scheduled to begin Feb. 8.
The Blaine boys hockey team netted its second overtime win in a row Jan. 23, topping Maple Grove 2-1 to complete a season sweep and make a case for the top seed in Section 5AA. The Bengals followed with an 8-0 shutout over Anoka Jan. 25 to improve to 13-6 with six games left in the regular season.
