Fifth-ranked Columbia Heights boys basketball knocked off No. 2 DeLaSalle 75-60 Jan. 11 to remain undefeated at 8-0 on the season, outscoring the Islanders 43-22 in the second half. Terrence Brown scored 22 and Muja Burton had 21 for the Hylanders.
Blaine overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Anoka 72-65 Jan. 7. Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins scored 17 and Zack Schusted scored 14 for the Bengals.
Totino-Grace rallied from a point down at the break to defeat Robbinsdale Armstrong 66-54 Jan. 11 and remain undefeated in Northwest Suburban Conference action. Patrick Bath and Ahjany Lee had 17 apiece for the Eagles.
Logan Kinsey scored 28 points and Payton Thomsen had 17 in an 85-48 win for Spring Lake Park over Roseville Jan. 5.
Girls basketball
Totino-Grace’s Leah Dengerud scored her 1,000th career point to highlight a 72-48 win for the Eagles over Robbinsdale Armstrong Jan. 11 to improve to 10-3 on the season.
Spring Lake Park topped Coon Rapids 62-43 Jan. 11 to improve to 7-3 on the season, led offensively by Camryn Smith with 14 points and Bella Sutch with 13.
A trio of players in double figures helped lead Blaine to a 55-38 win over Anoka Jan. 7. Jade Bryant scored 13, Allison Terry scored 12 and Marina Lafreniere scored 10 for the Bengals, who are 10-2 through Jan. 11.
Boys hockey
Nick Mikan and Luke Steffen each scored a pair of goals to power Blaine to an 8-2 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong Jan. 8 as the Bengals moved to 4-1-2 in Northwest Suburban play. Bryce Laager added a goal and four assists, Finn Loftus tallied a goal and three assists and Joe Penner and Landon Steffen scored as well.
Blake Lueck scored four goals for Spring Lake Park in a 6-5 overtime defeat at Elk River/Zimmerman Jan. 8.
Girls hockey
Blaine scored a minute into the action and never looked back as it shut out Anoka 3-0 Jan. 11, improving to 9-7-3. Shelby Sandberg, Camryn Singh and Maya Anderson scored goals for Blaine and Hailey Hansen had 19 saves for the shutout.
Wrestling
Fridley took third place out of nine teams at the BCCA Invite Jan. 8, led by Ben Davis taking the title at 138 and runner-up finishes by Olivia Sackor (106), Jacob Nguyen (132), Guinahi Douhe (182) and Gavin Gerhard (285).
Dance
Blaine took the top spot in jazz and Spring Lake Park won in kick at the Bloomington Kennedy Invitational Jan. 8.
Alpine skiing
The Blaine boys took first and the Blaine girls were second at the second NWSC race Jan. 6. The Bengal boys had four skiers in the top 10, including Quinn Snyder, Sarazin Kevin, Roger McQuay and Chase VanGuilder. The Bengal girls were led by Sydney Kalina, Lucy Kalina and Avery Soli in the top 15.
Nordic skiing
The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony boys earned 24th out of 50 teams at the Mesabi East Invitational Jan. 8, led by Milo Keyes in the freestyle and Phillip Kram in the classic. The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony girls earned 33rd, led by Tatum Leibke in the freestyle and Kirstin King in the classic.
