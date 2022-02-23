Heavy snow pushed the Section 7AA boys hockey quarterfinals back to Feb. 23, with top-seeded Andover scheduled to host No. 8 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, No. 3 Blaine hosting No. 6 Coon Rapids, No. 4 Forest Lake hosting No. 5 Anoka, and No. 2 Grand Rapids hosting No. 7 Duluth East. The semifinals are Feb. 26 and the championship game is March 3, both held at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.
In the Section 5AA quarterfinals Feb. 24, sixth-seeded Totino-Grace was scheduled to play at No. 3 Centennial, and No. 7 Spring Lake Park was scheduled to play at No. 2 Maple Grove. The semifinals are Feb. 26 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, and the championship at March 3 in Elk River.
Girls hockey
Centennial/Spring Lake Park finished as the runner-up in Section 5AA after Maple Grove took the championship game 4-2 Feb. 18. The Crimson led 2-0 after the first period, before C/SLP leveled the score in the second on goals by Megan Goodreau and Callie Cody. The game remained tied until the Crimson struck with 5:03 remaining, adding a late goal to seal the win. C/SLP finished the year with a record of 18-9-1.
Wrestling
Totino-Grace secured its 19th section title in program history, dropping just six matches over three duals to claim the 5AA title Feb. 19 at home. The Eagles defeated Brooklyn Center 73-4, Fridley 69-12 and Bloomington Kennedy 66-18. Going 3-0 on the day for Totino-Grace were Austin Herbst, Jackson Refsnider, Sean O’Brien, Parker Lang, Ethan Sylvester, Johnathan Weikel, Alex Temple, Michael Loger, Mac Bouwman, Charles Baker and Owen Swedberg.
Fridley won its quarterfinal match 36-35 over Minneapolis Edison to reach the semifinals. Ben Davis and Gavin Gerhard went 2-0 on the day for the Tigers.
Mateo Pena and Jon Heveron earned wins for Columbia Heights in its first round match against Brooklyn Center.
In Section 7AAA, Andover defeated Blaine 47-24 in the quarterfinals. Winning by fall were Shaher Husein, Cooper Larson and Luke Studer, and winning by decision were Bryce Young and Mitchell Babineau.
Section individual competition for area teams is Feb. 25-26. The state tournament is March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Boys basketball
Columbia Heights topped Tri-Metro Conference foe Holy Angels 76-71 Feb. 18, improving to 19-0 on the year. Scoring in double figures for the Hylanders were Terrence Brown (26), Donnavin Hinsz (15), Muja Burton (13) and Jency Davis (11).
Totino-Grace picked up an 87-74 win over Andover Feb. 22, improving to 14-2 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Spring Lake Park defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong 76-66 Feb. 18, led offensively by Logan Kinsey (27) and Payton Thomsen (26).
Girls basketball
Defense led the way as Blaine topped Coon Rapids 67-24 Feb. 22, improving to 16-9. Scoring in double figures for the Bengals were Molly Garber (19), Allison Terry (14) and Jade Bryant (13).
Fridley only allowed nine first-half points on its way to a 67-26 win over Richfield Feb. 18. Top scorers for the Tigers were Brandi Washington (20), Anika Johnson (16) and Juliana Harris (13).
Boys swimming and diving
Section competition for area teams was scheduled to take place Feb. 24-26. The state meet is March 3-5, held at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
