Blaine wrestling earned sixth place, and Totino-Grace earned ninth out of 20 teams at the Orono Invitational Jan. 29. Cooper Larson and Luke Studer were runners-up for Blaine, Jordyn Greseth-Clendening placed third, and Landen Lorch and Zackary Johnson both placed fourth. Michael Loger was a runner-up, and Austin Herbst placed third for Totino-Grace.
Gymnastics
Blaine’s Sophia Larson earned third place at the Cambridge-Isanti All-Around Invitational Jan. 29, finishing with an overall score of 35.15.
Girls basketball
Spring Lake Park knocked off Lakeville North 41-40 Jan. 29, led offensively by Camryn Smith with 12 points and Breanna Goerish with nine.
Boys basketball
Terrence Brown scored 31 points, and Muja Burton scored 27 as Columbia Heights rolled to a 107-53 win over Brooklyn Center Jan. 28 to improve to 14-0 on the season.
Fridley outpaced St. Anthony 63-59 Jan. 28, getting 16 points from Eli Nelson and 14 from M.J. Newton.
Boys hockey
A pair of goals in the final two minutes of the second period gave Blaine a lead it would not relinquish as the Bengals topped Brainerd 3-2 Jan. 29. Luke Steffen, Landon Steffen and Joe Penner scored for Blaine in the game, and Zane Spaniol made 20 saves for the win in net.
Spring Lake Park defeated Osseo 6-2 Jan. 27.
Girls hockey
Blaine netted a pair of goals in both the second and third periods to shut out Rosemount 4-0 Jan. 26. Shelby Sandberg tallied a pair of goals, and Grace Bautch and Grace Chapman each scored once. Hailey Hansen turned away all 26 shots she faced.
Dance
Section dance competition begins for area teams Feb. 4. The state tournament is Feb. 18-19.
