It was a dominant night for Blaine girls swimming and diving, topping Coon Rapids in a battle of Northdale Pool rivals 95-81 Sept. 22. Winning events for the Bengals were the 200-yard medley relay team of Sarah Knox, Allison Schrank, Sophia Leo and Chloe Zenz-Olson (1:56.26), Knox in the 200 free (2:00.64) and in the 500 free (5:16.42), Maddie Schrank in the 200 IM (2:17.46) and in the 100 butterfly (1:00.99), Allison Schrank in the 50 free (24.95) and in the 100 backstroke (58.59), Alyssa Jensen in diving (208.40), the 200 free relay team of Emma Wilson, Zenz-Olson, Maddie Schrank and Knox (1:43.28), Hanna Ryan in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.84) and the 400 free relay team of Maddie Schrank, Ryan, Leo and Allison Schrank (3:43.81).
Spring Lake Park defeated Rogers 98-88 in Northwest Suburban Conference action Sept. 24.
Girls tennis
Blaine overpowered Park Center 7-0 Sept. 29 without dropping a single set. Winning for the Bengals were Grace Troy (6-4, 6-3), Brooke Freeland (6-0, 6-0), Jillian Saulsbury (6-4, 6-0), Anna Carlson (6-1, 6-1), Emma Miller and Evelyn Scheibe (6-0, 6-0), Grace Halseth and Allison Terry (6-2, 6-0) and Clare Merck and Natalie Pratt (6-0, 6-0).
Champlin Park defeated Spring Lake Park 6-1 Sept. 29. Winning for the Panthers was the duo of Genevieve Nusbaum and Carissa Roell 6-3, 7-6.
Boys soccer
Blaine approached the home stretch of the regular season still undefeated, improving to 7-0-2 by taking down Osseo 2-1 Sept. 29. Ruvim Sharkevich and Ryan Bohlman scored for the Bengals. Goalkeeper Nick Sneen recorded five saves, as Blaine has now allowed only six goals in nine matches this fall. The Bengals finish the regular season with matches against Centennial Oct. 1 and Champlin Park Oct. 6.
Spring Lake Park won for its third time in four matches, defeating Elk River 4-1 Sept. 29.
Totino-Grace held Centennial to a scoreless tie Sept. 29, the Eagles’ fourth tie of the season.
Columbia Heights defeated Fridley 5-1 Sept. 25 as the Hylanders improved to 4-3-1.
Girls soccer
Blaine fought past Osseo 2-0 Sept. 29, improving to 6-2-1 and remaining in a tie for third place in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Jada Canady and Kendall Stadden picked up the Bengals’ goals.
Fridley topped Columbia Heights 2-1 in Tri-Metro play Sept. 25 behind goals by Mya Karsten and Emily Seriram. Lidya Kennedy scored for the Hylanders.
Totino-Grace fell 3-1 against NWSC leader Centennial Sept. 29.
Elk River defeated Spring Lake Park 3-0 Sept. 29.
Cross-country
The Blaine boys and girls each took second at the Andover tri Sept. 23. River Santiago led the Bengal boys with a third-place finish in 17:09, with Anna Couwenhoven taking third for the Bengal girls in 20:06.
The Spring Lake Park boys and girls each took second at the Osseo tri Sept. 24. Kaitlyn Finnegan took third in the girls race in 20:37 and Owen Erickson took third in the boys race in 16:42 to lead the Panthers.
Football and volleyball
Schedules have been released for the football and volleyball seasons, recently moved from a March start date back to the fall.
Opening night volleyball matches Oct. 8 are scheduled to include Blaine at Andover, Spring Lake Park at Coon Rapids and Totino-Grace hosting Osseo, with Fridley at Holy Angels and Columbia Heights at Brooklyn Center Oct. 9.
In football Oct. 9, it will be Blaine hosting Totino-Grace, Spring Lake Park hosting Armstrong, Fridley hosting SMB and Columbia Heights at Minneapolis Southwest.
