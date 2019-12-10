A pair of All-Northwest Suburban Conference returners and a strong group of newcomers will lead the Blaine gymnastics team this winter.
Grace Gerard and Destiny Torgerson earned all-conference distinction last winter, with Sophia Valiquet also back as a key varsity contributor.
Gerard, Torgerson and Kendal Grant will serve as team captains.
“Jennifer Riley, Emily Weibye, Natallia Herber and Paige Hauser are all rookies coming from the club level and will make a big impact on our team,” Blaine head coach Ashley Howard said. “We will have a strong vault, beam and floor lineup. (Goals are) to continue to grow individually and as a team, and to be better than we were yesterday.”
Amber Pietruszewski led Irondale/Spring Lake Park last season, qualifying for state in two events, including a ninth-place finish on beam.
Columbia Heights will compete in Section 4A and Fridley will compete in a co-op with Osseo in Section 5AA.
