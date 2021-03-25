It was worth the wait.
Normally, after competing at the section meet, there’s a short span of time in which gymnasts have to wait for all competitors to finish to discover if they have advanced to state.
However, this season has been anything but normal.
With competition split into two time blocks due to COVID-19 distancing protocols, and Blaine competing five hours ahead of the other half of the teams in the Section 7AA meet in Forest Lake March 19, Bengal seniors Jenny Riley and Grace Gerard had to wait to see where two of their best routines ever stood up.
After an afternoon and evening, they found out: near the top of the leaderboard, and with tickets to state.
“Both Jenny and Grace had great performances at sections,” Blaine head coach Ashley Howard said. “Grace had her career high score and Jenny had her second highest score of her high school career.
“Jenny stands out on vault because of the power she has and her air awareness. She always knows where she is in the air and even if she is slightly off, she can make the corrections in the air and land on her feet. Grace stands out because she has an uncanny ability to stick all her tumbling passes. She has no club gymnastics training either, and is holding her own on all events against girls who have been in club their whole life. Both of them have a natural talent and are extremely coachable.”
Gerard earned third place on floor with a score of 9.55 and Riley earned fifth on vault with a score of 9.325 to advance to the Class AA State Championships in Champlin March 27. It is the second state appearance for Riley in a row, and the first for Gerard.
“I would say the section meet went pretty well for me,” Riley said. “I got an average all-around score compared to my other meets this year, (but) my vault at sections was one of the best this season so I knew I had a chance at making it to state again this year. I was a little nervous waiting around for the second session to finish to see if I qualified, but I tried not to get my hopes up in case I didn’t make it. I was very excited to hear that I made it to state again. It’s such a memorable way to end my gymnastics career.”
“I thought it went well,” Gerard said. “I knew it could be my last meet — I wanted to have fun and hit my routines, and I think I accomplished that! Once I saw my score, I was pretty sure I qualified. Still, it was super nerve-wracking watching the scores for session two. I was so happy. State has been my goal for years and I’ve been close for the past few years, so it was super exciting to find out that I actually made it. Getting to end my senior season at state is so exciting. Though I am sad to be done with gymnastics, I can’t imagine a better way to end it.”
Blaine earned fifth place as a team at the meet. Gerard (35.5) earned 10th and Riley (34.225) earned 14th in the all-around, with Destiny Torgerson (33.4) earning 17th and Jemma Koenigs (30.175) earning 22nd.
“After all the girls have been through with COVID and not being able to practice for almost two months before we started the season, I am so proud of all of the athletes on the team,” Howard said. “Having two athletes qualify for the state tournament after this crazy year is such a great feeling. I am so proud of them and am so happy they will be able to finish out their careers at state.”
