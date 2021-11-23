Delivering four all-state swims, another four scoring performances and a trio of new school records, the Blaine girls swimming and diving team earned their best finish ever at the Class AA State Championships held at the University of Minnesota Nov. 18-20, placing seventh.
“I don’t know if I could express how excited, happy, proud and just elated I am with how these girls swam,” Blaine head coach Kristen Luedtke said. “This is the best state team Blaine has ever had, and they continue to blow me away with how driven, competitive and successful they are.”
Senior Allison Schrank led the way, earning all-state in four events, including her two individual swims as she placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.75 seconds and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 23.76.
Blaine’s 400 free relay team of Addison Stadden, Maddie Schrank, Hanna Ryan and Allison Schrank earned fifth in 3:32.14, with the same group also taking seventh in the 200 medley relay in 1:47.37.
Maddie Schrank won the consolation finals to earn ninth in the 100 butterfly in 56.59, also taking 11th in the 200 free in 1:54.05.
Ryan added an 11th-place finish in the 100 free in 53.69, with Stadden taking 14th in the 100 free in 54.56 and 17th in the 200 IM in 2:11.87. The 200 free relay team of Megan Thomson, Kalli Stark, Maria Clarke and Sophia Leo earned 15th in 1:40.66 to give the Bengals points in all three relays.
“All of our athletes made it back to finals and Allie Schrank broke her 50 free team record, Maddie Schrank broke the 100 fly record and our 400 free relay broke our team record at state, which is just fantastic,” Luedtke said. “It is a very hard thing mentally, physically and emotionally to swim fast at sections and swim faster at both days of state, but these girls really stepped up and posted amazing times.”
Allison Schrank’s time in the 100 backstroke garnered All-American Consideration status in the final individual event of her high school career, before providing the closing leg in the Bengals’ all-state 400 free relay to cap the meet.
“Allie is such a fantastic kind of athlete,” Luedtke said. “She works hard, she pushes others to be at their best, she understands the bigger picture, and so it was amazing to see her thrive at state. She is a true competitor and she showed that right from the start, crushing the field in the medley relay. She has helped our team win all five section championships and ended the meet with an incredible swim on the end of the 400 free relay. She is so special and I am so glad she had a great meet. It’s been an honor to coach her and be a part of her journey as she heads off to D1 swimming at Ohio University.”
The future remains bright for the Bengals as well, bringing back several swimmers next year who will have state finals experience from what proved to be an exceptionally deep roster this fall.
“The 200 free relay really surprised a lot of people and with Sophie on the end going 23.68 on the end of the relay really gets us excited for next year,” Luedtke said. “I am so happy for our seniors and happy for our athletes overall. Hanna and Allie were the only two a part of this state team that had been there before in individual events, so to step up in that kind of pressure is something I am just so proud of them for doing.
“I think it is even sweeter that it was a bigger state team. It was the first time we got all three relays back and every individual came back to swim on Saturday. That only happened because of the training they put in, the work they did all season long and the seasons prior, and a determination to do well at state. It just was a very fun weekend.”
