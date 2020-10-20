It was only fitting.
Longtime playoff rivals under the lights, snow falling. An early goal met with a big response. Momentum shifts brought upon by physical, tireless play. All boiling down to a tiebreaking goal in the final minute of regulation.
In the end, a shot tucked into the corner of the net by Kendall Stadden with 27 seconds remaining broke the deadlock and gave Blaine a 3-2 victory over visiting Andover in the Section 7AA semifinals Oct. 19, putting the Bengals in the championship match at top-seeded Centennial scheduled for Oct. 22.
“I’m not sure I can remember a year we hadn’t played Andover other than last year,” Blaine head coach Scott Zachmann said. “We have battled one another year after year and it’s never ceased to be an amazing game. They come hard and so do we and it just makes for a great rivalry and for great playoff soccer. It has been a blast over the years.
“As far as this particular game, we felt all year that this would most likely be our semifinal match, and it was. After our tie early in the year, our seniors felt like they lost. Their goal was to beat them and they were disappointed in how we performed that day. This ‘rematch’ had been on their radar all season and it’s only fitting that our senior captain plays a brilliant ball into Kendall to get the game winning assist. Without that ball, we are not celebrating. And of course, in Andover/Blaine fashion, it’s only fitting that we end like we did. Sure adds to the excitement of the night. Pulling out the win as late as we did is again another testament to the will of this team. They just kept playing, heads down and gritted out a win. Not sure they thought anything else was possible and that’s what I love about this year’s team – they are good soccer players, but they are grinders.”
Andover got on the board first on the night, gaining a 1-0 lead that appeared it would hold into the half.
But a quick blitz by the Bengals in the final minutes of the first half changed the course of the evening, with goals by Jada Canady and Stadden giving Blaine a 2-1 lead into the break.
“Anytime you get two goals you should be happy,” Zachmann said. “And it was nice to see us rebound the way we did. I have to give the team the most credit as they stayed the course and played through a period of miserable defending. We just were not playing well defensively. We were defending back instead of up and the team knew that and owned up to it at halftime, but they never wavered in their fight that first half. All the credit to them.”
Intensity built in the second half, finding another level when Andover leveled the score at 2-2 with 27 minutes remaining. Both teams fought for chances down the stretch to net a game-winner.
Finally, Sami Proulx delivered a pass to Stadden in the box in the closing seconds, creating a chance for Stadden to bury her 25th and biggest goal of the season to give the Bengals, who began the playoffs with a 7-0 shutout over Forest Lake Oct. 14, a chance to finish a unique and challenging COVID-19 shortened season in the section finals.
“This team handled everything with great focus,” Zachmann said. “Us coaches tried to put as much of the season’s uncertainty on our shoulders, the team didn’t need to worry about that. We also talked as a team weekly about things and urged everyone to be smart and focus on the games. We knew we were blessed to be able to play this year and we were going to take advantage of the opportunity. We had a couple of kids out with exposure, but all negative tests and we just worked trough that. The team really did do a nice job of not letting adversity get in their way. They controlled what they could and focused on that. I couldn’t be more proud of them all. With one game left, everyone is safe and healthy and so are their families, a great blessing in this world today.”
Section 5AA
Spring Lake Park knocked off Robbinsdale Cooper 2-1 in overtime of the Section 5AA quarterfinals Oct. 14.
The Panthers were scheduled to play at Champlin Park in the semifinals Oct. 21.
Section 5A
Totino-Grace defeated Fridley 13-0 in the Section 5A quarterfinals Oct. 15 and was scheduled to host Blake in the semifinals Oct. 21.
Columbia Heights fell 9-0 against top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the quarterfinals Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.