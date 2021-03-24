Blaine girls hockey’s season came to a close in the Section 5AA semifinals March 18, falling 8-5 against Centennial.
Shelby Sandberg and Maddie Andrle both had a pair of goals and Macy Janssen scored once for the Bengals, who earned a bye into the semifinals with a strong closing push to the regular season.
Centennial went on to defeat Maple Grove in the section finals to advance to state.
LIFE G HOCK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.