Dominate. Repeat. Section finals.
Back-to-back routs to open the playoffs secured a spot in the Section 5AAAA championship game for Spring Lake Park for the second time in three years.
The Panthers opened the postseason with a 71-28 victory over Mounds View March 20, flummoxing the Mustangs with relentless pressure in building an early lead that wouldn’t be challenged. Macy Smith put in 23 points to lead the Panthers offensively, with eight apiece from Mikayla Thomas, Averi Dunbar and Kylie Diaz and six each by Madi Ngene and Camryn Smith.
Spring Lake Park, the No. 3 seed, followed by going on the road and knocking off second-seeded Roseville 71-58 in the semifinals March 23, taking control with a 26-5 run to end the first half in taking a 16-point lead into the break.
Smith netted 27, Ngene had 13 and Dunbar scored nine to lead the Panthers offensively.
Spring Lake Park was scheduled to play at top-seeded Centennial for a trip to state March 25. The Class 4A state quarterfinals are March 30-31, at sites to be determined.
Section 5AAA
Fridley won its Section 5AAA quarterfinal 66-33 at DeLaSalle March 19 before falling 67-36 at Hill-Murray in the semifinals March 23. Cadence Hansen scored 19 points and Meadow Gillispie added 12 in the win over DeLaSalle.
Columbia Heights fell 80-50 against Mahtomedi in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals March 19. Lilah Bergan scored 17 and Saniah Howard Reynolds scored 13 to lead the Hylanders.
Section 7AAAA
Blaine fell 67-59 against Coon Rapids in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals March 20. Madison Hoehne scored 22 points and Lexi Imdieke scored 13 to lead the Bengals.
