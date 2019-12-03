Deep casts of returners, featuring plenty of offensive firepower, have the bars set high for both Blaine and Spring Lake Park at the start of the girls basketball season.
In Section 4AAA, Totino-Grace will look for another strong playoff run after advancing to the finals a year ago.
Blaine
Blaine was tested repeatedly in close games a year ago.
With the bulk of its roster back, including four starters, six of its top eight players and 12 letter winners overall, the Bengals look to have the capability of flipping many of those close contests this winter, and hopefully be positioned for a deep postseason run come March.
The Bengals have their top three scorers back to help lead the way in Kayla Bohr (2018-19: 15 points per game), Anna Garfield (11 PPG) and Madison Hoehne (9 PPG), with Bohr, Garfield and Madison Schmidt serving as team captains.
“We have many returners with floor experience coming back, which makes this team different from the past several seasons,” Blaine head coach Chris Brustuen said. “We had 16 games decided by three possessions or less last season and many of those games we came up short. Our hope is that the experiences shared by this group translate to finishing more close games with wins this year.
“As a whole, we have a great mix of experienced leaders and young talent, which already has made practices competitive and fun to be a part of. In an extremely tough conference, we hope that each night we come out ready to compete and take that next step in being able to finish with more wins. Winning our section is always our goal, and we feel we can play with those teams this year and in the end hopefully make a state tournament run.”
Spring Lake Park
Spring Lake Park compiled a dazzling playoff run last winter, topping Champlin Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals before upsetting top seed Park Center to reach the championship round.
Now, the goal is to take one more step.
Leading that quest will be four returning starters, including senior captain Joelle Talso (2018-19: all-conference, team MVP, 11 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game), senior captain Taryn Richard, junior Madi Ngene (all-conference, 13 PPG, 9 RPG) and sophomore Averi Dunbar (started every game as a freshman).
Also returning with varsity experience are captain Julia Levahn, Ashlea Nienow, Taylor Falvey, Jenna Kloubec and Macy Smith.
“We have girls that have been playing together for years and play year around together — team depth and experience,” Spring Lake Park head coach Randy Eatherton said. “We have nine girls that we feel confident that can play anytime, so that really pushes the girls to work hard and improve.
“We are not a very big team, so we need to play to our strengths, which is playing hard defense and playing smart fundamental basketball. Limit turnovers and offensively play to our strengths.”
The Panthers finished 16-13 overall last winter, their first winning season since 2012-13, capped by its strong section run.
“Our expectation is to build off last year and have a better overall season record, and hopefully in sections win one more game,” Eatherton said. “Keep playing together as a team is huge for us to be successful.”
Totino-Grace
Totino-Grace finished 16-13 a year ago, reaching the Section 4AAA finals before falling against eventual state champion DeLaSalle.
Fridley
Fridley posted a 14-13 record last winter, closing the regular season with wins in five of its final seven games.
Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights is coming off of a 3-20 season a year ago.
