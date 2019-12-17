Blaine continued its sizzling start to the season, taking down Spring Lake Park 73-32 Dec. 13 and Osseo 70-49 Dec. 17 to improve to 8-1 and remain unbeaten in Northwest Suburban Conference action.
Kayla Bohr and Anna Garfield each had 19 points for the Bengals against SLP, then Bohr netted another 22 in the victory over Osseo, with Garfield adding 17 and Stephanie Friedrich putting in 10.
Spring Lake Park bounced back with a 69-63 home win over Andover Dec. 17, staving off a second-half surge by the Huskies in which they erased a 16-point halftime deficit to tie the game late. Madi Ngene scored 17 points and Joelle Talso and Macy Smith each scored 13 to lead the Panthers as they improved to 5-2.
Totino-Grace fended off Champlin Park 44-38 Dec. 17 to level its record at 4-4, picking up 17 points from Carla Meyer.
In the Tri-Metro, Fridley is off to a 5-3 start to the season, led thus far offensively by Ah’Janay Yancy averaging 15.4 points per game and Cadence Hansen averaging 10.8. Columbia Heights has started 1-7.
