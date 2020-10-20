Another rivalry showdown, another year of The Block resting safely inside Spring Lake Park High School.
Collecting a touchdown in each quarter and sporting a stifling defense, Spring Lake Park shut out visiting Irondale 28-0 Oct. 16, holding onto the neighboring schools’ traveling trophy for the third year in a row. Including playoff meetings, it was the fifth victory in a row for the Panthers over the rival Knights.
Henry Dennis opened the scoring midway through the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run, with Aaron Payne finding the end zone from a yard out late in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 14-0 halftime lead.
Irondale couldn’t solve the SLP defense in the second half either, failing to crack the scoreboard as the Panthers tacked on touchdowns on the ground by Aaron Clausen on a 6-yard carry and Dennis on a 1-yard run to seal the win.
Payne finished with 72 yards rushing, Dennis ran for 68 and Nate Litke added 60 to power the SLP offense. Clausen threw for 81 yards, with Litke catching two throws for 39 yards and Skelly posting two receptions for 36 yards.
Defensively, the Panthers forced three Irondale interceptions, with a pair by Skelly and one by Joey Sorenson. Sorenson also had a team-high 12 tackles and Devario Cadja was in on 10 stops, while Skelly and Andy Pahkala each added a sack.
In area action Oct. 15:
Maple Grove 26, Blaine 14
Blaine battled back from an early three-possession deficit to force the game within a score in the closing minutes, but host Maple Grove held on for a 26-14 win.
The Crimson built a 20-0 lead before a 21-yard connection from Tyler Schuster to Josh Schlangen pulled Blaine within 20-7 just over a minute before halftime.
That margin held through a scoreless third quarter, then the Bengals struck again through the air, this time on a 23-yard completion from Schuster to Dylan Muyres in the opening moments of the fourth quarter to close within 20-14.
Maple Grove managed to hang on, however, icing the game on a touchdown with two minutes to play.
Schuster finished with 154 yards passing, 79 of which went to Maxwell Stepanek on four completions. Schlangen produced 67 yards on the ground.
Luke Johnson and Jordyn Greseth each recorded 11 tackles and Joe Beckman and Cody Foster collected 10 apiece, with Greseth also forcing two fumbles and Isaac Moin intercepting a pass.
Totino-Grace 21, Centennial 7
Totino-Grace used a big third quarter push to pick up its first win of the season 21-7 at Centennial.
Trailing 7-0 at the half, the Eagles found room to operate via the air coming out of the break, striking on a trio of third-quarter touchdown passes, including a 70-yard completion from Kristoff Kowalkowski to Hunter Karlson, a 15-yard completion from Kowalkowski to Joe Alt and a 48-yard throw from Kowalkowski to Nicholas Hand.
Fridley 43, St. Anthony Village 0
Fridley improved to 2-0 in resounding fashion, overpowering St. Anthony Village 43-0 at Northwestern University-St. Paul in a rematch of last year’s Section 4-4A finals.
The Tigers haven’t allowed a point in their first two games.
Minneapolis Washburn 37, Columbia Heights 0
Columbia Heights fell 37-0 at home against Minneapolis Washburn.
Amil Clark led the Hylanders with 123 yards rushing.
