Blaine rode a string of big plays and a swarming defense to sprint to a four-score first-half lead and never looked back as it routed host Centennial 42-13 Oct. 30, improving to 3-1 on the season.
It didn’t take long for the Bengals to gain control on the night, as Tyler Schuster broke free on a 67-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the action, with Parker Dahlman kicking through his first of six successful extra points.
Later in the first quarter, Blaine doubled its lead on a 9-yard strike from Schuster to Maxwell Stepanek, then extended the gap to 28-0 on touchdown carries of 10 and 20 yards in the second quarter by Josh Schlangen.
Centennial closed the margin to 28-7 before the break, but couldn’t sustain any momentum into the second half.
Blaine upped its lead to 35-7 in the third quarter on a 2-yard scoring run by Schuster, then the teams traded fourth-quarter touchdowns, with the Bengals scoring on a 73-yard run by Preston Meyers.
Blaine ran through the Centennial defense throughout the night, amassing 388 yards on the ground. Schlangen led the way with 188 total rushing yards, followed by Schuster with 114 and Meyers with 80.
Also in area action Oct. 30-31:
Spring Lake Park 49, St. Louis Park 6
Spring Lake Park was similarly dominant on its way to moving to 3-1, overpowering visiting St. Louis Park 49-6.
The Panthers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Aaron Payne, stretching the difference to 21-0 on 15-yard scoring runs by Payne and Nate Litke in the second quarter.
St. Louis Park cut the difference to 21-6 in the closing seconds of the first half, but Spring Lake Park answered immediately out of the break as Litke brought the second-half kickoff back 85 yards for a score.
The Panthers continued to roll throughout the second half, closing the game with two more touchdown runs by Litke and a 5-yard score by Brayden Comer.
Litke finished with 105 rushing yards, Payne ran for 86 and Grant Ricker added 31.
Nick Wetzel, Devario Cadja and Joey Sorenson each collected seven tackles, Nick Ojile had five tackles and a sack and Nolan Tuomi intercepted a pass.
Comer finished a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points.
Fridley 34, Mound Westonka 3
One of the best defenses in the state stood out again, with plenty of offense to go along with it, as Fridley dispatched visiting Mound Westonka 34-3 to remain undefeated at 4-0. The Tigers have now allowed only 12 points on the season.
Tra’Vione Stevenson was 13-of-18 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 63 yards and three scores. Michael Ude ran for 63 yards as well and Zach Gotsch rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown. Christian Crockett caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and Micah Niewald hauled in six passes for 52 yards while also intercepting a pass on defense.
Totino-Grace 47, Anoka 36
Totino-Grace used a strong rushing attack to earn a 47-36 road win over Anoka.
Hunter Karlson led the way with 278 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, his second game in a row running for four scores. EJ Mathis also ran for a score and the Eagles added a pair of touchdowns through the air, as Kristoff Kowalski threw touchdown passes to Max Hofshulte-Beck and RJ Spencer.
Roman Passeretti, Michael Sauer and Sean Collins each finished with six tackles and Patrick O’Donnell, Sam Fretheim and Caleb Thom each picked up a sack.
Richfield 47, Columbia Heights 31
Richfield pulled away in the fourth quarter to top visiting Columbia Heights 47-31. Richfield led 27-25 after three quarters before recording three late scores to seal the win.
Amil Clark rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Rockwell threw for 152 yards and ran and threw for a touchdown. Chase Oates caught six passes for 60 yards and a score.
Defensively, Clark had a team-high seven tackles, Spencer Alvarez intercepted a pass and William Katchmark returned a fumble for a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.