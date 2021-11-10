After being named AP state champs a year ago in the absence of a full season-culminating playoff, Fridley football is heading back to the state tournament this fall.
The Fridley defense put the clamps down yet again, holding a fifth opponent in a row to seven points or less as the Tigers won the Section 4-4A championship 35-6 over visiting Columbia Heights Nov. 5.
Fridley excelled on the ground offensively, building a 21-0 lead on scoring runs by Devin Williams, Zachary Gotsch and MJ Newton. The Tigers sealed the win on a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns by Williams and Kerome Thompson.
Donnavin Hinsz scored the Hylanders’ touchdown, while Jonathon Hackett rushed for 131 yards.
Fridley advances to the Class 4A state quarterfinals, where it was scheduled to take on Kasson-Mantorville Nov. 11. The winner moves on to play in the state semifinals Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Shakopee 20, Blaine 13
Blaine dropped a tight 20-13 matchup at Shakopee in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Nov. 5.
Shakopee took a 7-0 lead on a first-quarter touchdown run, but the Bengals surged ahead in the second on a 4-yard scoring rush by Preston Meyers and a 33-yard field goal by Ryan Schweiger.
The Sabres rallied to go in front 20-10 after the third quarter, though, then held off Blaine down the stretch, with the Bengals getting a second Schweiger field goal in the fourth to make it a one-possession difference.
A.J. Kaul threw for 203 yards on the night, with Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins catching four passes for 75 yards and Cole Schmidt hauling in six passes for 74 yards. Meyers added 86 yards on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.