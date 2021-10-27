Blaine football made a pair of big first-quarter touchdown plays stand up as it clipped Osseo 14-13 to close the regular season Oct. 20, clinching a playoff home game.
The Bengals opened the scoring on a 49-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Kaul to Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins, before Osseo answered to tie the game at 7-7. Blaine responded immediately on an 86-yard touchdown return by Tyler Terry, with Kendall Stadden adding her second extra point to make it 14-7 Bengals.
Osseo closed the gap to 14-13 in the second quarter, but missed the ensuing extra point, then couldn’t crack the Bengal defense again as Blaine pitched a second-half shutout to preserve its lead.
Jack Johnson was in on a team-high 19 tackles, Jackson Braun was in on 15 stops, Clayton Huber registered a sack and Easton Olson intercepted a pass.
Blaine earned the No. 3 seed out of Section 5-6A and will host Totino-Grace in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 29. The winner will play against the winner between Park and Shakopee in the second round Nov. 5.
Fridley top seed, CH No. 2 in 4-4A
A battle for the top seed in Section 4-4A developed into a defensive battle Oct. 20, as Fridley football topped Columbia Heights 15-6.
The game was scoreless deep into the first half when Fridley was first to crack the scoreboard on a 10-yard touchdown pass from M.J. Newton to Anthony Borom to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead at the break. The Tigers extended their lead to 13-0 in the third quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Devin Williams, then recorded a safety early in the fourth quarter to make it 15-0. Columbia Heights reeled off a 71-yard touchdown pass from Matt Rockwell to Chase Oates late, but Fridley held on the rest of the way. Kerome Thompson had 10 tackles and Zachary Gotsch intercepted a pass for the Fridley defense, while Jon Heveron had 12 tackles and Oates had an interception for Columbia Heights.
The win secured a first-round bye for Fridley in the Section 4-4A tournament and a home semifinal game against St. Paul Como Park Oct. 30. Columbia Heights received the No. 2 seed and won its quarterfinal game over Minneapolis Edison 36-0 Oct. 26. The Hylanders will host Chisago Lakes in the semifinals Oct. 30. The championship is Nov. 5.
SLP drops heartbreaker in 6-5A
Spring Lake Park football dropped a heartbreaker 14-9 to Buffalo in the Section 6-5A quarterfinals Oct. 26. Buffalo scored a pair of defensive touchdowns from their own territory to take a 14-0 lead, then held off a late Panther charge. Spring Lake Park closed the gap to 14-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Nick Ojile with eight minutes to play, then forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Buffalo came up with a stop inside its 10, though, then took a late safety as time wound down. The Panthers finished the season with a 6-3 record.
