A balanced offensive attack and a stingy defense powered Blaine to a 28-13 victory over Roseville Oct. 24 as the Bengals improved to 2-1 on the season.
Blaine jumped out to an early 14-0 lead through the air, scoring on a 4-yard pass from Tyler Schuster to Jacob Emslander and a 21-yard connection from Schuster to Dylan Muyres.
The Bengals stretched their lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter when Josh Schlangen, who finished with 138 yards rushing, found the end zone on a 17-yard run.
Roseville cut the lead to 21-7 just 10 seconds before halftime, but Blaine extended the lead back to three possessions early in the third quarter on a 6-yard run by Schuster.
Roseville closed within 28-13 with six minutes to play, where the score remained.
Spring Lake Park 34, Coon Rapids 0
A rematch from the Class 5A state quarterfinals a year ago belonged entirely to Spring Lake Park Oct. 23, as the Panthers rolled to a 34-0 victory over Coon Rapids.
The Panthers didn’t waste any time getting going, jumping out to a 7-0 lead on a 50-yard touchdown halfback pass from Nick Wetzel to Kaleb Skelly.
The lead doubled later in the first quarter on a 45-yard scoring run by Aaron Payne, with Payne and Nate Litke adding short touchdown carries in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 26-0 halftime lead.
Aaron Clausen found Litke on an 8-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to make it 34-0, with the Panthers cruising the rest of the way to the win to improve to 2-1.
Joey Sorenson led the way shutting down the Coon Rapids passing game, intercepting three passes to go along with recording 10 tackles. Devario Cadja and Wetzel picked up nine tackles apiece and Jackson Smith had six tackles.
Fridley 15, Providence Academy 9
After posting back-to-back shutouts to open the year, Fridley used another stellar defensive outing to remain undefeated Oct. 23, winning 15-9 at Providence Academy.
Tra’Vione Stevenson was 14-of-22 passing for 108 yards, with Devin Williams catching four passes for 43 yards.
Defensively, Christian Crockett collected 11 tackles and an interception, Josh Franklin had seven tackles and a sack and Micah Niewald pulled down a game-clinching interception in the end zone in the final minute of regulation.
Osseo 29, Totino-Grace 25
Osseo scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining to upend Totino-Grace 29-25 Oct. 23.
Hunter Karlson powered the Totino-Grace offense, running for all four of the Eagles’ scores from distances of 18, 10, 5 and 3 yards.
St. Croix Lutheran 27, Columbia Heights 6
St. Croix Lutheran remained undefeated with a 27-6 win over Columbia Heights Oct. 24.
The Hylanders’ touchdown came on a 6-yard pass from Matt Rockwell to Omari Walton-Hunter.
Amil Clark had eight tackles and a sack and Spencer Alvarez, Jonathan Hackett and Savieone Avery had five tackles apiece.
