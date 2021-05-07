Feature
Blaine softball senior Jordyn Petersen, batting .500 with 18 stolen bases through nine games to help the Bengals to a 6-3 start.
Start in softball
“I started playing softball when I was in third grade. My parents played growing up, and I wanted to be a part of a team sport.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about softball is the fast pace of the game. I also like that I am able to learn something new every day and pass on that knowledge to my teammates.”
Most challenging aspect
“I would say the most challenging part of softball is being disciplined. That goes for in the field and at the plate.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part about our team this year would be our different skills. We have it all this year. Power, speed and small ball. This year is also fun because we have a wide range of ages, eighth-grade to seniors. That is one of my favorite parts of high school softball, is getting to play with people in different grades.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“One thing that people might not realize is how fast the game is and how much goes on at once. You have to think two steps ahead all the time. Softball is a game of inches. As a slapper, I have learned to adapt to these things.”
Top high school softball memories
“I would say one of my favorite memories would be when I found out that I was captain. I love to coach and lead by example, so I was excited to take on that role. Another favorite would be all of my sophomore year. I had the best time with my friends/ teammates.”
