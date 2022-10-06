Feature
Blaine volleyball senior captains Clara Brown and Jillian Hanson, helping lead the Bengals to back-to-back sweeps as they reach the final week of the regular season. Blaine reached the section finals a year ago.
Clara Brown
Start in volleyball
“I started playing volleyball when I was 12 after one of my friends told me about the sport.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about volleyball is the team itself, because you all just become this big group of friends and it makes playing much more exciting.”
Favorite part about position
“My favorite part about playing RS is attacking and getting to run new plays.”
Best part of team
“The best part of my team is getting to play with people that I have known for the entirety of high school and some even longer than that.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something that someone might not realize about the sport is how much of a mental game it is. If even just one person is feeling off, it can affect the whole team and how we play together, but when everyone is positive and focused then it can affect the team the complete opposite way and cause everyone to play better with each other, which makes the game so much more fun and competitive.”
Top Blaine volleyball memories
“Some of my favorite Blaine volleyball memories are freshman year when Mads and I swung Natalie upside down from the bars in the weight room, and also winning our section semifinal game last year.”
Jillian Hanson
Start in volleyball
“I played in youth volleyball for Blaine growing up, but I got serious with club ball in the seventh grade. I decided to play club volleyball because my best friend Clara did and she said I should too.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about volleyball would be the game itself and being able to do it with my best friends.”
Favorite part about position
“I love playing middle because getting a stuff block is so satisfying and you are right in the middle of the action.”
Best part of team
“The best part of my team is their ability to always see the positives in the game. We can lean on each other and that really helps with our play.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Many people do not know that volleyball is as much a mental game as much as physical. If one player gets in their head it can affect the whole team, a ripple effect. This can happen positively too, so you have to be in tune to your attitude and body language at all times. Players have to think outside the box to score. The player who jumps the highest or can swing the hardest does not always get all the points, it’s the player who uses their volleyball IQ to find the shots.”
Top Blaine volleyball memories
“My favorite BVB memories would have to be after winning a game we go out to eat as a team and spend time together. We would have the best time and laugh so hard.”
