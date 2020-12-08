Feature
Blaine volleyball seniors Hailey Studer, Paige Crowe, Casey Burnette and Lydia Erie
Hailey Studer
Start in volleyball
“I started playing volleyball in third grade because one of my friends was already playing and told me I should be on her team, and it seemed like a lot of fun so my mom signed me up and I’ve been playing ever since.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoy most about the sport is my teammates and how on every team I’ve been on I’ve made such close relationships with the girls and I will never forget all the fun memories we share together.”
Favorite part about position
“My favorite thing about being an outside hitter would be that I get to play both front row and back row. I love playing both front row and back row so getting to do both in a game is having the best of both worlds.”
Remember most about team
“The thing I will remember most about the 2020 team would be how we all needed to adapt to this weird time and be able to be ready for anything – one moment we can’t play and the next day we are allowed to play. I will also remember all the fun times we shared outside of the gym like playing mafia and all our pre-home game rituals in the wrestling room.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something people might not realize about volleyball is that it is much harder than it seems. A lot of people tell me that volleyball is easy and that anyone can do it, but if you are on a competitive team it’s more than passing the ball back and forth over the net; it takes a mental toughness that most sports don’t acquire because it’s such a fast-paced game.”
Top high school volleyball memories
“My favorite volleyball memory would have to be either the Virginia tournament where we stayed at one of the player’s cabins after the tournament was over and Natalie and I drew all over everyone’s faces. Or getting to have a practice outside this year on a sand volleyball court.”
Paige Crowe
Start in volleyball
“I started playing volleyball in third grade. I started playing because it was something I was really interested in and most of my friends were doing it.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy being able to meet new friends and compete.”
Favorite part about position
“My favorite part about my position is being able to have the first contact because that’s what will set up the whole play.”
Remember most about team
“Even though it was a short season this year, I will remember all the good memories we made together like hanging out in the wrestling room before games and just getting to know each other better.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I think one thing people may not realize about volleyball is the speed of the game. Volleyball is a very fast game and you need to make quick decisions and react fast.”
Top high school volleyball memories
“My favorite high school volleyball memory would be our tournament in Virginia and team bonding.”
Casey Burnette
Start in volleyball
“I first started when I was in fifth grade on the youth development team for Blaine because I wanted to get more involved in different sports and I knew I loved it from the beginning and wanted to keep playing.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about the sport is when you win a point and you celebrate with your teammates. There is no better feeling.”
Favorite part about position
“I love being a setter because I make connections with my hitters to be successful.”
Remember most about team
“One thing I will always remember about this year is how grateful I was to be able to have a season and the teammates I had.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“People might not realize how much effort our whole team puts into practice and games.”
Top high school volleyball memories
“My favorite memory of high school volleyball was going to Virginia, Minnesota for a tournament – we won that tournament and then we went to a cabin.”
Lydia Erie
Start in volleyball
“I started volleyball when I was in third grade.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love the fast pace of the game and how every point bring something new.”
Favorite part about position
“The thing I like most about my position is digging the really hard hits.”
Remember most about team
“The thing I’ll remember most is the amount of growth I was in just this short season.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I don’t think people realize how hard it is to stay positive throughout an entire game.”
Top high school volleyball memories
“My favorite memories are at home games when we all got food together and then came back and watched the younger teams.”
