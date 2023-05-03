Feature
Blaine girls golf seniors Morgan Keller and Kathryn Van Arragon — the Bengals finished third at the Northwest Suburban Conference mid-season meet April 27.
Morgan Keller
Start in golf
“I started to play golf when I was 8 years old. My entire family plays golf, so I would play with them when I was younger. I enjoyed playing it so I decided to play on the team in high school, where I’ve learned to like it even more.”
Favorite type of shot
“My favorite club is my sand wedge because I like chipping. I like the shorter shots because they require a little more thinking and you have to read the green and predict how it will affect your shot.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I like that golf is something you can play your whole life and there’s always ways you can improve your game.”
Best part of team
“I enjoy getting to spend time with the other girls on my team before and after meets as well as at practices.”
Favorite course
“My favorite course that I’ve played is The Legend at Giants Ridge because it is a very unique course and isn’t like any other courses I’ve played.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“How hard it is. It seems really simple, just hitting the ball with a club, but it is actually very hard to do and even harder to stay mentally strong throughout a round.”
Top Blaine golf memory
“My favorite Blaine golf memory is getting food and spending time with my teammates after matches.”
Kathryn VanArragon
Start in golf
“I started playing golf when I was 3. I only really played at the beginning because my older brother Caleb was 7 at the time and had also golfed since age 3.”
Favorite type of shot
“My favorite club is my 8-iron. Before a tournament, I end my warmup with my 8 because it’s kind of in the middle of all the clubs. I love chipping because it’s fun to practice, and you can hit so many types of shots around the green.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of the sport is just that you can constantly learn more — I think you can always use your experience to improve.”
Best part of team
“I really love spending time with my teammates both on and off the golf course. We always support and encourage each other; they make practice so fun and have made high school golf a great experience for me.”
Favorite course
“My favorite course is Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky because it’s beautiful, challenging, and has so many different elements. It also has an impressive history, hosting many high-level tournaments.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I don’t think people realize how important the way you practice is. Like any other sport, it’s important to practice a lot, but in order to allow the skills to carry over to the course, you need to practice many different shots and situations.”
Top Blaine golf memories
“My favorite Blaine golf memories have been eating with the team after tournaments, going on bus and van rides to matches, and having fun competitions with my teammates during practice.”
