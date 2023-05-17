Feature
Blaine baseball seniors Hans Christensen and Adam Puder — Christensen allowed just one run over six innings in a 3-1 win over Spring Lake Park May 8, and Puder is batting .476 with 14 runs scored on the season through May 16.
Feature
Blaine baseball seniors Hans Christensen and Adam Puder — Christensen allowed just one run over six innings in a 3-1 win over Spring Lake Park May 8, and Puder is batting .476 with 14 runs scored on the season through May 16.
Adam Puder
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was 4 years old — my older brother was on a baseball team, and my dad played baseball growing up.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The attention to detail and focus needed every pitch, and the little things that are happening that most people don’t even realize.”
Favorite part about position
“Being captain of the infield, and getting a lot of action.”
Biggest challenge
“Dealing with so much failure.”
Best part of team
“The community we’ve built and the friendships I’ve made, even with underclassmen.”
Favorite place to play
“Blaine Baseball Complex, because the field plays true and I’m comfortable playing at home.”
Top Blaine baseball memory
“Our run through the section playoffs my junior year.”
Hans Christensen
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was 4 years old, my dad got me started at it asking if I wanted to play.”
Enjoy most about sport and team
“My favorite part of the sport is definitely the people who you play the game with, you make such great connections with the guys and make a fun environment to play in.”
Favorite place to play
“My favorite place to play is BBC: big league field so it feels real and the balls stay in the yard.”
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.