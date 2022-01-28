Feature
The Blaine boys and girls Alpine ski teams have been dominant throughout the winter season, with the boys team winning the first four conference races and the girls in the top two each time out. Seniors Frank Long and Fiona Wahlgren have helped lead the way.
FRANK LONG
Start in Alpine
“I was 10 when I got into the sport. The first hill I had skied was Wild Mountain. My dad was on the Irondale ski team when he was in high school, so having a dad who was already knowledgeable in the sport helped push me to join it. And the other senior on the team Chase VanGuilder and I had done the Wild Mountain Ski Cats together and ‘D’ team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of the sport is the time you have with everyone. The endless chairlift rides throughout the night and the bus rides to and from. Also meeting people from other teams that become life friends is another favorite thing of mine about this sport.”
Greatest challenge
“The most challenging part for me is the mental drain it can put on you. If you fall it takes a minute or two to forget it, or just the never ending runs that amount to no improvement. Those are probably the most challenging factors about Alpine skiing.”
Makings of a great skier
“Having a good mindset, and being able to understand how you can improve. If you can get down the hill after a run and you’re able to breakdown your 30-second run and tell yourself what felt good and what felt bad, and why it felt bad, you’ll more than likely be able to improve to be a top skier.”
Best part of team
“How close we all are.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“You can get into the sport for cheap. You don’t need to spend a thousand dollars on equipment, you can go to ski swaps and wait for deals to pop up and can save a ton of money.”
Top high school Alpine memories
“Favorite memories of the team is every year at sections. Hanging out in the villas and relaxing the night before our big race.”
FIONA WAHLGREN
Start in Alpine
“I think I was in first grade when I started skiing because it was important to my dad’s side of the family. My aunt had a condo out in Utah and she wanted us to be able to come out and enjoy skiing there. I was in fifth grade when I started racing; I was at Wild Mountain one night with my family and I saw an advertisement for their D-Team and joined that year. One of my D-Team coaches coaches for Blaine and when he found out I was going to be in seventh grade, after my sixth grade D-Team, he got me to join the high school team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I have a couple of favorite things. The biggest one that comes to mind is the people. I have met some of the best people through skiing and I am forever grateful. One part that is one of my favorite things is just how challenging the sport is. I have grown both physically and mentally because of skiing and am much stronger because of it.”
Greatest challenge
“The most challenging part is when you put in the work and push as hard as you can, but still don’t reach the outcome you want to reach. That is really hard and when it happens repeatedly it can be really hard on you mentally.”
Makings of a great skier
“Determination and dedication is needed to become a good Alpine skier. Without either of those qualities it makes improvement hard because it would be very easy some days to just give up, but with determination and dedication you can push through those days and reach growth and improvement which just comes with time.”
Best part of team
“This team is the best. Everyone is super encouraging and always ready to help and support. These people will stick by your side and help you through just about anything. They are there to lend you stuff you forgot, help you with a drill, give you advice and much more. My team has always been positive and helpful.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Things have to click. That might seem obvious, but it never really hits you until you’ve been working on something for weeks, months or years and then one day you can just do it. You can work really hard for a long time, but things don’t always happen quickly.”
Top high school Alpine memories
“Team events stick out to me the most. Training up at Giants Ridge, sections, invites, banquets, cheering each other on, anything that has a team connection is what I’ll remember most. I will remember having good runs and races, things finally clicking and all of the work I put into this sport and all of that deserves and will be remembered. The team and the people have been a big light in my life and my favorite memories are with the team and meeting so many lifelong friends.”
