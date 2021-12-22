Feature
Blaine girls basketball seniors Allison Terry and Jade Bryant, who have helped lead the Bengals to a 7-0 start to the season, including a 4-0 mark in the Northwest Suburban Conference following its most recent 57-47 win at Osseo in which both scored 11 points.
Allison Terry
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball in second grade. I was interested in the sport because of watching older kids play basketball at different places, and then going and watching the high school kids made me want to keep going.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy seeing my teammates and coaches every day and all of us having fun together while sharing our love for the game. My favorite part of being a point guard is that I get to share the basketball and see others succeed after passing them the ball.”
Greatest challenge
“The basketball season is a grind and some weeks it is hard to manage the time with school and being in the gym six days a week.”
Best part of team
“It is an absolute joy to be around my teammates and it is super enjoyable and rewarding to see them all having fun and hyping each other up.”
Fast start to the season
“I have enjoyed the way that we have been able to make adjustments and come out of halftime strong. It has also been really fun to win those tight games and see the happiness on everyone’s faces.”
Top Blaine basketball memory
“Beating Centennial at home in triple overtime my sophomore year. The game went so long that the boys team made it back from their game at Centennial and joined the wrestling team in the packed stands.”
Jade Bryant
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball when I was in first grade. My parents both played as well as my older brother, which inspired me to also play.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy getting close with all my teammates and making tough plays and shots. I play a little bit of everything position, which I enjoy because I can shoot the threes, drive in for layups and put girls to sleep with my post moves.”
Greatest challenge
“Getting back into basketball shape.”
Best part of team
“This year’s team is the closest we have ever been with each other, which I believe has a huge contribution to how we play on the court. I love how we are always laughing and joking around with each other.”
Fast start to the season
“Our 7-0 run and how nobody gives up after the first half. Everyone has that determination and drive until the buzzer.”
Top Blaine basketball memory
“All the carbo loads, because I really like food.”
