Blaine boys tennis captains Tim Barthold and Kevin Geppert

Tim Barthold

Start in tennis

“Thirteen, in seventh grade — my three older sisters played tennis for Blaine; they got me into it and I love it.”

Enjoy most about sport

“I love to serve. It gets the point started.”

Singles or doubles

“Doubles — I like getting to the net.”

Best part of team

“How much fun we have. The friends and our community of players who make the sport great.”

Something people might not realize about your sport

“Tennis is so much more than just hitting a ball over the net. It’s more intense thought of placement and power.”

Top Blaine tennis memory

“Our 2021 trip to Duluth to play a quad tournament. We played tough teams and got to throw a rock into Lake Superior.”

Kevin Geppert

Start in tennis

“Ten or 11 — a summer tennis class in fifth grade. I loved it and couldn’t wait to join the middle school team and then the high school team.”

Enjoy most about sport

“Playing competitive matches against respectful and skilled opponents.”

Best part of team

“The fun times off the court with my teammates. The trips, tournaments and celebratory dinners after matches.”

Most challenging aspect

“The most challenging part is the mental game. Attitude and mindset are huge.”

Singles or doubles

“Doubles — I’m used to it, it’s fast-paced and you have to work together.”

Something people might not realize about your sport

“It’s not a snobby rich person sport. There are relatively low barriers to access courts. It’s a sport you can play your whole life and nearly everyone is respectful and personable.”

Top Blaine tennis memory

“Our trips to Duluth to play in tournaments. We became closer as a team and had a ton of fun playing our favorite sport.”

