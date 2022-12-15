Feature
Blaine boys basketball seniors Zack Schusted and Ryan Bohlman — the duo combined to average 30 points per game to help lead the Bengals to a 3-0 start.
Zack Schusted
Start in basketball
“I started playing in first grade. I always wanted to play. My dad introduced me to the sport first when I was very young.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Definitely the team. Basketball has given me some lifelong friends.”
Best thing playing center
“My favorite sport is football, so center is like basketball’s closest thing to that level of physicality.”
Favorite part about team
“The chemistry that we all have this year has been fun to see. Everybody is pushing each other to be better on and off the court.”
Looking forward to about season
“I’m looking forward to coming back and winning a lot of the games we lost last season. I feel like the whole team wants some revenge from last year.”
Something people might not know about your sport
“Being a good player is more about confidence than anything else. Without that you can’t contribute.”
Top Blaine basketball memories
“My favorite memories so far have come from the team bus rides. They’re such a fun environment and a good time to be with friends.”
Ryan Bohlman
Start in basketball
“Age 6 — my dad got me into playing basketball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love everything about the game, but I especially love building relationships with my teammates.”
Best thing about positions
“I play small forward and shooting guard. I have learned how to step out and knock down the three-ball, and can also create a mismatch and finish around the rim.”
Favorite part about team
“How well we all bond together.”
Looking forward to about season
“Competing at a high level and winning!”
Something people might not know about your sport
“It’s a big commitment. Many hours of practicing, weight lifting and watching film.”
Top Blaine basketball memory
“When my coach was so frustrated that he broke his clipboard!”
