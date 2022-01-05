Feature
Blaine wrestling senior multi-state placewinner Luke Studer, currently ranked No. 2 in the state.
Start in wrestling
“My dad put me and my brother in wrestling as fast as possible. I was 3 or 4 years old — I wasn’t the biggest fan of the sport when I first started!”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the lifestyle it sets for me as a student-athlete and the problem-solving that comes out of this sport.”
Favorite part about team
“The brotherhood that comes from a sport like this just can’t be beat, that I’ve been wrestling with some of these guys for my whole life, and my best friends!”
Biggest challenge
“Probably the mindset aspect of the sport is not always how hard you work, but how you work through those tough days sitting in class trying to make weight for that night. Or pushing yourself to the limits in practice to lose that extra pound.”
Best part of senior season
“I’m most excited about just getting back out on the mat for a full season again! We had a decent year with COVID, but it just wasn’t the same; not everyone came out, but it’s nice to have a full room again and wrestling with a full team again.”
Top Blaine wrestling memory
“My favorite memory of Blaine wrestling would probably have to be when I went to state for the first time with my oldest brother when he was a senior and I was still an eighth grader and just hanging out with our coaches all weekend and creating that bond that has helped me for the last four years. It really felt like a second family.”
