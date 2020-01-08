The feature
In one of the top regular season dual tournaments in the country, Blaine senior Cole Lafreniere pinned all six of his opponents during The Clash National Duals in Rochester Jan. 3-4. Lafreniere has put together a dominant start to the season, helping the Bengals win individual tournaments at Maple Grove and Rogers, and entered January ranked No. 4 in Class AAA at 152.
Start in wrestling
“I started wrestling when I was 5 years old. My dad put me into wrestling because I was too hyper in the house.”
Enjoy most about wrestling
“Winning.”
Best part of team
“How long we have all been together doing the same exact thing. They’ve been my second family since I started.”
How season has gone
“The team is in my opinion the hardest-working we have ever been while I’ve been on the roster. Since eighth grade, everybody has been working hard, especially the coaches getting us in the room and keeping us on track. I knew the day would come when we start showing out and winning tournaments, and I couldn’t be happier to end it out with this team.”
Toughest part about your sport
“The only hard part for me is when I’m going to have to say goodbye to Blaine wrestling.”
Top high school wrestling memory
“I would say when we beat Anoka at the Maple Grove tournament for first place. Although the job is not finished yet.”
