Blaine gymnastics senior Sophia Larson, who qualified for state a year ago
Start in gymnastics
“I started gymnastics in fourth grace at McKinley Elementary School. My parents signed me up to allow me to get out energy that way instead of jumping off furniture. Over time, however, I grew to love the feeling of learning a new skill, flying threw the air, and overall being active.”
Enjoy most/biggest challenge about sport
“My favorite part about gymnastics is the feeling you get when you have been working on a specific skill and you finally get it. The most difficult part however is to stay motivated to come in every day and to push myself to become the best gymnast I can be.”
Best part of team
“This team supports one another and encourages others to be better gymnasts. My favorite event is vault.”
Looking forward to this season
“I’m looking forward to growing as a gymnast and building new relationships with the gymnastics team.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Gymnastics is more of a mental sport than a physical. If a gymnast isn’t in the correct head space, their focus can be thrown off and lead to different results.”
Top gymnastics memories
“My favorite memories happened on the bus before away meets — we would sing, dance, talk, and overall become closer as a team.”
